Penn State gets its 2023 quarterback in late riser Jaxon Smolik: ‘He’s a winner, man’
Jaxon Smolik knew his journey to National Signing Day on Wednesday was different from most of his other peer quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. The West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic signal-caller flew under the radar for most of the cycle because of injury, and when he finally broke out in June as a late invite to Elite 11, Smolik was a Tulane commit, and most big-time programs already had quarterbacks in the fold.
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts Quinnipiac Thursday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team welcomes Quinnipiac for a non-conference matchup at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Kids under 12 get in free offer available on day of game only at...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Tame Bobcats, 77-68, for Third-Straight Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team secured its third-straight win with a 77-68 victory over Quinnipiac Thursday evening at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett was just one assist shy of his second triple-double, finishing with game-high marks of 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Andrew Funk tallied 16 points, Camren Wynter chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Michael Henn rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points.
GoPSUsports.com
Thursday’s Men’s Basketball Game Moved to 4:30 p.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Thursday's Penn State men's basketball game against Quinnipiac has been moved up to a 4:30 p.m. tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center due to the impending winter weather that is forecasted to affect a large portion of the country. The game is still set to...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Football Signs 22 to 2023 Signing Class
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Head coach James Franklin unveiled the 2023 Penn State Football recruiting class today during the Signing Day celebration, presented by UTZ, in the Lasch Football Building. Penn State welcomed 22 student-athletes, who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the...
GoPSUsports.com
Artlip and Comier Tabbed as Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Junior, all-around competitors Michael Artlip and Matt Cormier are named Big Ten Gymnasts to watch as they enter the 2023 season. Penn State ranks fourth in the Big Ten at the beginning of its campaign. Artlip finished the 2022 season with a career high on high bar...
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
texasbreaking.com
abc23.com
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
WJAC TV
Santa Runs canceled, businesses closed as extreme cold, high winds move into Centre County
A wind chill warning is in effect through Saturday evening with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero possible.
Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
Freezing weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads. Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
State College man found dead at residence, borough police launch investigation
There is no known threat to the community, police wrote in a statement.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Unharmed After Vehicle Slams into Fence on Route 219
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after crashing into a fence along State Route 219 early Saturday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 2:57 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, on State Route 219, in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say Emily...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
