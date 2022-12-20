Read full article on original website
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Minnesota Anglers Reminded To License Non-Portable Ice Shelters; Here’s The Criteria
The Northland is about hit a cold snap where overnight temperatures are expected to dip well below zero. That means ice fishing season is on the minds of anglers across the area. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure all ice fishing shelters...
Wisconsin’s Christmas Spirit Ranked Second Highest In Nation, Minnesota Performs Well, Too
'Tis the season! It's hard to escape from the commercialized nature of the Christmas season - with wall-to-wall sales in stores, holiday music everywhere, and the never-ending cycle of seasonal-related ways to ride the bandwagon. Add one more: An annual survey of states in the nation that have the Most...
Wisconsin Woman A Finalist For Powerball First Millionaire Of Year
The coming new year could prove to be especially lucky for one of 29 finalists in an upcoming nationwide Powerball contest. Twenty nine finalists are competing for the chance to win a $1 million prize in the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" promotion. One of the finalists is from Wisconsin.
Deadline For Northland Disabled Veterans To Apply For Homestead Market Value Exclusion Approaches
It's always a crunch for time at the end of the year. That's why the St. Louis County Assessor's Office and the Veterans Service Office is reminding Northland veterans that have service-connected disabilities about an application deadline that's approaching fast. The deadline for qualifying disabled veterans to apply for Homestead...
Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports
The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
St. Louis County Approves $453 Million Budget For 2023
It's official: St. Louis County has an approved operating budget for the next year. During their last meeting on December 13, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to approve the 2023 budget set at $452,751,620. The budget details the way that the county government will use the funds provided...
