WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program
This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
MnDOT Urges Holiday Travel Caution As Dangerous Conditions Continue In Parts Of Minnesota
As Christmas approaches, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging motorists who are traveling to use caution as dangerous travel conditions continue in parts of the state, especially in southwest Minnesota. While the Twin Ports was spared the worst of this week's winter storm, areas to our south were not...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Deadline For Northland Disabled Veterans To Apply For Homestead Market Value Exclusion Approaches
It's always a crunch for time at the end of the year. That's why the St. Louis County Assessor's Office and the Veterans Service Office is reminding Northland veterans that have service-connected disabilities about an application deadline that's approaching fast. The deadline for qualifying disabled veterans to apply for Homestead...
Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports
The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
St. Louis County Approves $453 Million Budget For 2023
It's official: St. Louis County has an approved operating budget for the next year. During their last meeting on December 13, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to approve the 2023 budget set at $452,751,620. The budget details the way that the county government will use the funds provided...
