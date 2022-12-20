ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?

There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Launches Free COVID-19 Telehealth Treatment Pilot Program

This week, the State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program designed to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization. Now, when a Minnesotan tests positive for COVID-19, either with...
MINNESOTA STATE
Inflation & Snowy Weather To Blame For Slow Red Kettle Donations In Twin Ports

The Salvation Army is struggling to meet its financial needs for Christmas this week. Last week's storm affected donations. Inflation has been tough on people's finances. These factors make it difficult for the Salvation Army to reach its Red Kettle Goal, its biggest fundraiser of the year. The 2022 goal...
St. Louis County Approves $453 Million Budget For 2023

It's official: St. Louis County has an approved operating budget for the next year. During their last meeting on December 13, the St. Louis County Board voted unanimously to approve the 2023 budget set at $452,751,620. The budget details the way that the county government will use the funds provided...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Duluth, MN
