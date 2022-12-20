Read full article on original website
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
Brandon Weatherz: Bitter cold, gusty winds, and lingering snow
Bitter cold and wintry weather will continue to impact the Northland into the weekend. Now that winds are picking up and temperatures are remaining frigid, wind chills will consistently be an issue, especially for northern Minnesota and Burnett Co. where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 pm Saturday. Feels like temps will range from -20 to -40 in this area through this period. Keep pets in, limit time outside, and limit exposed skin.
Widespread Power Outages Likely In Duluth & Superior With Christmas Week Blizzard
There's a big difference between wanting a white Christmas and getting what we got last week. We saw over 20 inches of snow in some places. Ice was falling from bridges, destroying windshields. Heavy winds and heavy wet snow also caused a lot of trees to go down and break power lines, leaving thousands of people without power. Some of them for several days.
2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest winners
A huge thanks to all who entered the 2022 North Shore Winter Storm photo contest. We thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the photos that came in!. This record-breaking storm (that the National Weather Service in Duluth named the “Blue Blizzard" of December 13-16, 2022) was unique because of the beautiful 'blue' color that would appear in the snow.
Douglas County Extends Agreement For Head Of The Lakes Fairgrounds + Speedway For Three Years
The dual set of agreements that oversee operations for two high-profile entertainment venues in the Northland were extended. The Douglas County Board voted to extend the management agreement that's been in place for the two companies that run the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds and the Gondik Law Speedway. Under...
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter To Close Their Doors In Duluth
Twin Ports Spay/Neuter was the first spay/neuter clinic in the state of Minnesota to offer services to privately owned animals, and has provided this service for the Northland for the past 13 years. When I got my first dog as an adult, I went to Twin Ports Spay/Neuter, to get...
Shoppers Inside at Miller Hill Mall
It’s the last full day to get your holiday shopping done and with today’s weather there was one place that stood out for people looking to complete their shopping. That place, he place to be on Friday was up the hill at the Miller Hill Mall. We checked...
Watch This Guy Try To Bike In Duluth Snow Without A Fat Bike
I subscribed to this guy's YouTube channel a while back, and I've found his videos pretty interesting. Biking is a big deal here in Duluth. We have miles and miles of mountain biking trails. We have the lake walk, and beautiful scenery to take in as you pedal your way through town. For most of us though, biking season ends when the snow starts flying. Not this guy.
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
‘Godfather’s Pizza Express’ Joining Northland KornerStores
DULUTH, Minn. – Godfather’s Pizza — a one-time beloved restaurant chain in the Northland — is returning in an express format. Duluth business owner Derek Medved has purchased the franchise rights to launch Godfather’s Pizza Express within his KornerStore locations in Duluth, Hermantown, Sturgeon Lake and Chisholm.
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Christmas Holiday 2022
The observance of the Christmas holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. Due to the fact that the holiday itself falls during a weekend, the schedule changes...
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
(Duluth, MN)--Duluth is reporting nearly two feet of accumulation following a second round of heavy snow across west central, central and northern Minnesota. Duluth's Blizzard Warning was downgraded on Thursday to a Winter Weather Advisory. The snowfall ranks as the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The National Weather Service in Duluth says the largest storm ever recorded for the city is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Minnesota Man Involved in Double Murder-Suicide in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City. Rowell...
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
