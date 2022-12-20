Read full article on original website
Cold weather tips: How to protect yourself in below-zero wind chills
WISCONSIN — With subzero temperatures settling over Wisconsin, now is a good time to review how to stay safe when outdoors. A winter storm system will move through the state through early Saturday morning, which is expected to bring snow, high winds and frigid temperatures across the state. “Even...
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
State's legal cannabis sales to start Dec. 29 in NYC
The first legal adult-use cannabis sales in the state will start Dec. 29 at Housing Works Cannabis Co., members of the state Cannabis Control Board announced Wednesday. Housing Works, a New York City-based nonprofit, will open Housing Works Cannabis Co. — the state’s first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary — next week at 750 Broadway in Manhattan.
How NY's dairy farms are staying afloat as demand for milk declines
AVON, N.Y. — Milk has been a staple for households in the United States for many years. The consumption of milk has been trending downward, due to factors such as plant-based milk alternatives, leaving many in the dairy farm industry to try and keep up with the trends. “I...
Upstate minimum wage to increase as advocates call for bigger raise
A $1 increase in the minimum wage for counties north of Westchester will take effect at the end of the year, reaching $14.20. And Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement on Wednesday indicated the stated target of $15 statewide will eventually be reached. But that change will be up to...
Holiday struggles: Help is available for Floridians in crisis
TAMPA, Fla. — For those struggling this holiday season, you are not alone and if you need it, help is available. Experts say that for many people, the holidays can be a real struggle. Mental health expert Eric Bledsoe says that while someone may look OK on the outside,...
Maternal morbidity rates on the rise in Texas, especially for Black women
TEXAS — Giving birth in Texas has become increasingly dangerous, according to a new report. The CDC reports the national maternal morbidity rate in 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. The 2020 rate in Texas was 72.7, and for Black women it's much higher. What You Need To...
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn't appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
Brevard Public Schools aims to craft new discipline policies in 2023
VIERA, Fla. - With students and staff out of school until the new year, leaders at Brevard Public Schools are hoping they take some time to review the discipline policies on the books as the school board looks to implement new policies. Following Tuesday’s special school board meeting, the seventh...
