A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
penbaypilot.com
Maine DHHS offers tips and resources for a healthy holiday season
AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to take simple steps to prevent the spread of illnesses and support mental health during this holiday season. “Taking a few simple steps can help to make the holidays a healthy, joyful time for reflecting...
Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?
Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
mainebiz.biz
Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine
Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
Here Are 30 Maine Restaurants We Can’t Help But Miss Now That They Are Gone
Food is nostalgic. All you have to do either smell the aroma of your favorite dish or take the tiniest bite in order for it to transform you back to a memorable time in your life. Maine is chocked full of remarkable and delicious restaurants and have evolving and changing...
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
WMTW
Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season. Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Which Maine Specialty License Plate Is the Most Popular? Here’s How They Rank By Sales
In 1994, Maine began offering specialty license plates for an extra charge beyond registration, with a portion of the extra fees going to a cause depicted on the plates. Currently there are nine specialty plates available in Maine. The Bangor Daily News gathered the data of sales from specialty plates...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
wabi.tv
Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
WMTW
Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
Check Out These Christmas Songs From And About Maine
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!. As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
An Emotional Open Letter to the Older Gentleman at the Maine Cable Store
Setting up a new house means having to also set up all of your modern "can't do-withouts." The electricity that you can’t do without, the heat that you can’t do-without, and most importantly the cable that you can’t do-without because honey, I cannot do without Clark Griswold on AMC.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
