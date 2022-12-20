ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

penbaypilot.com

Maine DHHS offers tips and resources for a healthy holiday season

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to take simple steps to prevent the spread of illnesses and support mental health during this holiday season. “Taking a few simple steps can help to make the holidays a healthy, joyful time for reflecting...
MAINE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Pre-Christmas storm wreaks havoc on travel and business in Maine

Heavy winds and rain raged across Maine Friday in a pre-Christmas storm that was sparking some flight cancellations at the state's two biggest airports as well as power outages. On Portland's East End, waves crashed over piers and breakwaters, with winds gusting over 50 mph. All state offices are closed...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season. Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
WMTW

Damage to Portland Head Light: Windows broken, debris scattered on walkways

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's storm caused damage and flooding throughout Maine, including to some of the state's iconic locations. Maine photographer Benjamin Williamson captured video of the damage done to Portland Head Light, the most photographed lighthouse in America. The video shows debris scattered across walkways and a broken...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Check Out These Christmas Songs From And About Maine

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!. As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME

