Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!. As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO