sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Traffic Accident Fatality Reported on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a fatal crash on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. The incident occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on eastbound State Route 92, officials said. Details on the Fatal Crash on San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. A preliminary report revealed that a two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound SR-92. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Antelope Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident Kills Driver
Two-Vehicle Traffic Accident With a Fatality and Injuries Occurs on Elverta Road. The driver of a Mazda died in a two-vehicle traffic accident on December 22 after striking the patrol vehicle of an off-duty deputy with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened along Elverta Road westbound around 2:00 a.m. The deputy was going north along Watt Avenue when his patrol car was T-boned by the Mazda.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sonoma Car Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Three Injuries
Vehicle Crashes 300 Feet Into Ravine in Rural Area. Several people died, and others suffered injuries on December 19 when their vehicle crashed into a ravine. The accident happened in a rural area on a dirt road during the evening hours. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the Jeep went off the roadway and crashed about 300 feet down with two minors on board.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
KCRA.com
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after crash involving Sacramento County deputy, CHP officials say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 19-year-old Antelope man died and four others were hurt after a crash involving a Sacramento sheriff's deputy and another vehicle early Thursday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. the deputy was on duty and driving their patrol vehicle northbound on...
Third death announced in rural Sonoma county crash
SEBASTOPOL - A third person has died as a result of a pair of Jeeps crashing down an embankment Monday evening in rural Sonoma County, the man's family announced.Sebastopol resident Justin Gregori, 49, died of injuries he suffered Monday while trying to rescue another man and his three sons, whose car had overturned and slid down an embankment of roughly 150 feet.The father, 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident Matthew Sousa, and one of his sons, 7-year-old Jason Sousa, died as a result of the crash. Matthew Sousa's two other sons were hospitalized for injuries from the crash.Matthew Sousa and his sons...
Woman killed while standing next to parked car in hit-and-run Concord crash
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Concord Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP said the woman was standing next to her parked car when she was struck. CHP was called to Marsh Drive near Aria Drive at about 8:50 p.m. for the report of a crash. […]
ksro.com
Woman Dies in Crash in Rohnert Park Trying to Turn in Front of Traffic
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park Wednesday morning. Investigators say the collision happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Labath Avenue. The driver of a westbound Mercedes attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of an oncoming eastbound pick-up truck. Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage. The 78-year-old female driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver had moderate injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Alleged DUI Driver Kills Fairfield Man in Traffic Crash
Fatal Accident on Sonoma Boulevard Reportedly Caused by DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest and is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter following a fatal accident in Vallejo. Officers arrived at the accident scene on Sonoma Boulevard between Garibaldi and Sereno drives around 8:00 p.m. Although the name of the person who died in the collision has yet to be released, the Vallejo Police Department reported he was a Fairfield man, age 44.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fair Oaks Bicycle Accident Involved Phone Company Work Truck
Injuries Suffered in Bicycle Accident at Hazel Avenue Intersection. A bicycle accident involving a vehicle occurred in Fair Oaks on December 19 with minor injuries. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as happening at the Hazel Avenue intersection with Sunset Avenue around 3:01 p.m. and involved an AT&T work truck. Information was not provided on whether the injured bicyclist was transported to a hospital. An investigation is underway by the CHP to determine whether the bicycle rider or driver was at fault for the accident.
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in rollover crash in North Bay
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum.
KCRA.com
Highway 99 traffic in Sacramento County congested after chase ends in crash
WILTON, Calif. — Both directions of Highway 99 in Sacramento County are backed up after a pursuit ended in a rollover crash, the California Highway Patrol said. LiveCopter 3 video shows a truck flipped on its side on the Dillard Road offramp off Highway 99. California Highway Patrol officers surrounded the vehicle, with one of their officers at one point with their rifle aimed at the vehicle. A drone was also seen flying overhead the vehicle.
Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2
RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
danvillesrupdates.com
Vehicle Plunges Off Mount Diablo Summit Early Thursday Morning, Driver Hospitalized
MOUNT DIABLO – The driver of a vehicle that was located near the Mt. Diablo summit was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning. At approximately 10:55 pm Wednesday night, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle off the roadway somewhere on Mount Diablo near the summit. The caller said they were at a campsite, drove to the summit parking lot, and drove over the edge because they were “being stabbed by Satan.”
Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates
WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate. A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school. No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
KGO
Tesla 'full self-driving' triggered 8-car crash on Bay Bridge, driver tells police
SAN FRANCISCO -- A driver told authorities that their Tesla's "full-self-driving" software braked unexpectedly and triggered an eight-car pileup in the San Francisco Bay Area last month that led to nine people being treated for minor injuries including one juvenile who was hospitalized, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic crash report.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
2 dead, 3 injured in horrific Sonoma County jeep crash
SONOMA COUNTY -- Two people were killed and three others injured Monday night when a jeep careened off a rural Sonoma County road and crashed into a ravine.The California Highway Patrol said the crash site northwest of Cazadero was so remote one of its helicopters joined first responders on ATVs to reach the victims.The jeep had crashed 300 feet into a ravine."Access to the area is difficult as firefighters are using ATVs to access the scene," the CHP posted in Facebook. Further complicating the rescue was a rapidly approaching fog bank.Two adults died in the crash. Three others -- including two children -- were airlifted to Bay Area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.The names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.CHP officers from the Santa Rosa office are investigating the crash."More information will be available in the morning as the scene is chaotic and the investigation has just begun," the CHP posted.
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
