WCAX
TIF District Bond officially on the ballot for South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington city councilors approved a $15 million bond to go before voters on Town Meeting Day. The funds will go toward the City Center project that has been in the works for the past 10 years. At some point, the area between Market and...
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
vermontbiz.com
GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue
GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VTDigger
PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center
PC Construction Begins Work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center. Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction joined PurposeEnergy on Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
WCAX
State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
WCAX
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
WCAX
Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
mynbc5.com
City leaders and community members discuss the recent discriminatory LGBTQ+ stickers surfacing in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Burlington recently, discriminatory stickers against the LGBTQ+ community have surfaced across Burlington. It sparked a morning meeting inside Burlington City Hall on Wednesday featuring city leaders and community members. The meeting focused on listening to concerns of the LGBTQ+ community as well as discussing potential...
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
Facing stalking charge, Gordon St. Hilaire resigns from Williston Selectboard
St. Hilaire, who taught grades five and six at Camel’s Hump Middle School in Richmond, also resigned his teaching position. Read the story on VTDigger here: Facing stalking charge, Gordon St. Hilaire resigns from Williston Selectboard.
NECN
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
WCAX
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess in South Burlington Friday morning. And one of the biggest concerns Friday is power outages. At the New King Church just off Williston Road in South Burlington, crews at...
Williston Planning Commission advances 93-unit housing project
Jack and Caitlin Glaser want to build housing on their 97-acre parcel off Mountainview Road, but they also want to donate part of the land to the town to protect natural views. Read the story on VTDigger here: Williston Planning Commission advances 93-unit housing project.
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term
An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
mynbc5.com
Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal
Douglas Bell entered a plea agreement Friday with the prosecution, which calls for a sentence of two to four years in prison, all suspended except for 10 days he previously served behind bars. He was also placed on probation and agreed to pay almost $40,000 in restitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal.
