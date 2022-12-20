ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

MyChamplainValley.com

Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont

Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice. Vermont Department of […]
BARRE, VT
vermontbiz.com

GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue

GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont

Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center

PC Construction Begins Work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center. Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. South Burlington, VT – PC Construction joined PurposeEnergy on Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

State approves permit for Vermont landfill to deal with ‘forever chemicals’

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a PFAS permit to Casella Waste, the next step in dealing with so-called forever chemicals. Casella’s landfill in Coventry will now collect and transport tainted water called leachate to the Montpelier wastewater treatment plant. The leachate is rich...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Workers pour concrete for CityPlace ‘pit’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work continues to progress on Burlington’s CityPlace since the long-anticipated project finally got underway last month. Workers Wednesday afternoon poured concrete into what’s become known as “the pit,” a gaping hole in the heart of downtown that came to symbolize the dysfunction in the long-stalled project.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

City leaders and community members discuss the recent discriminatory LGBTQ+ stickers surfacing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Burlington recently, discriminatory stickers against the LGBTQ+ community have surfaced across Burlington. It sparked a morning meeting inside Burlington City Hall on Wednesday featuring city leaders and community members. The meeting focused on listening to concerns of the LGBTQ+ community as well as discussing potential...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages

Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Storm topples trees, takes down power lines

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess in South Burlington Friday morning. And one of the biggest concerns Friday is power outages. At the New King Church just off Williston Road in South Burlington, crews at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. St. Albans works to rebuild trust in city police after jailhouse assault. Officials in St. Albans say they have spent the last three years working to change the image of the city’s police department after a former officer was caught on camera assaulting a woman in custody.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term

An attorney for the former Jay Peak owner has filed a motion seeking sentence reconsideration. Quiros, who was sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in the state’s history, also submitted a letter Tuesday, stating, “I pray for mercy, and I pray for grace.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Writing from behind bars, Ariel Quiros tells judge he is ‘begging’ for a break on 5-year prison term.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vigils across Vermont bring awareness to growing homelessness

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A series of vigils took place Wednesday evening across Vermont in recognition of "National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day." The Committee on Temporary Shelter in Chittenden County hosted one of the vigils on Church Street in Burlington. National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal

Douglas Bell entered a plea agreement Friday with the prosecution, which calls for a sentence of two to four years in prison, all suspended except for 10 days he previously served behind bars. He was also placed on probation and agreed to pay almost $40,000 in restitution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ex-Waterbury CBD shop owner, accused of ripping off hemp farmers, reaches plea deal.
WATERBURY, VT

