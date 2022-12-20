Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Cox Transportation buys cross-border specialist Outwest Express
Cox Transportation Services announced Wednesday the acquisition of truckload provider Outwest Express. Based in El Paso, Texas, Outwest operates a fleet of more than 400 tractors and 1,200 trailers throughout the southwestern U.S. The carrier specializes in Mexican cross-border logistics, serving the retail, medical and manufacturing sectors. It also provides warehousing, transloading and consolidation services through a network of terminals and drop yards.
TechCrunch
A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics
Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
freightwaves.com
EFW, project44 launch rating API giving LTL shippers expedited options
Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) said it has partnered with supply chain visibility provider project44 to upgrade its less-than-truckload rating application programming interface to provider shippers with expedited offerings. “Get It There Faster 2.0” will provide real-time, instant quotes of available expedited services to LTL shippers, including air freight options.
freightwaves.com
Cargo airlines increase omnichannel sales efforts
A flurry of activity in airfreight technology during the past week underscores recent interest by airlines and freight forwarders in digitally connecting sales channels and transport management systems to simplify the process for reserving cargo space. A shortage of available aircraft to carry freight during the pandemic accelerated the adoption...
Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI
Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
freightwaves.com
The leap of faith at FedEx
FedEx Corp. has managed through multiple “show-me” moments in its half-century of operations. But none may be as important as what transpired Tuesday night. FedEx’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal 2023 second-quarter results, coming on the heels of a first quarter that included a pre-announcement of shockingly bad numbers, were important in trying to convince analysts, investors and the transportation community that the business either has been stabilized, albeit at what would be considered lower-than-expected levels, or that another step down in expectations would be necessary.
freightwaves.com
Truckstaff Solutions offers custom-built trucking companies for entrepreneurs, investors
The coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on the logistics industry. All of sudden, average people are aware of the impact that trucking companies have on their day-to-day lives. This realization has sparked a wave of gratitude from the general public, and it has also ignited a newfound passion for transportation in many entrepreneurs, investors and business owners.
Digital-first Car Dealers Are Making the Most Money, Study Shows
Digital transformation is the secret to success for high-profit car dealers
freightwaves.com
Calling all freight brokers: Increase your commission with First Star
The job market for brokers has long seemed to be one of consistent growth. Companies are always looking to hire brokers, according to Garrett Hughes, director of agent recruitment at First Star Logistics. “I don’t know if that’s changed at all. I still see plenty of jobs out there for freight brokers,” Hughes said.
freightwaves.com
Port X Logistics solves airfreight emergencies with Carrier 911
Port X Logistics has made a name for itself in drayage, transloading and trucking, expediting containerized freight throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, the company has brought its expertise into the airfreight arena. The Port X Logistics team launched Carrier 911 about a year ago. The platform exists to recover...
freightwaves.com
TruckParkingClub.com launches parking marketplace platform
There are about 3.5 million truck drivers in the United States. Yet according to the American Trucking Associations, there are only 313,000 parking spots for those drivers — that means, on average, that there are 11 truckers fighting for any given space. In fact, the truck parking situation could...
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
US warehouse development to hit 7-year low in 2023, Prologis says
U.S. warehouse development will fall to a 7-year low in 2023 as a rapid rise in capital costs curtails borrowing and subsequent construction activity, logistics warehouse giant Prologis Inc. said Thursday. The San Francisco-based firm, the world’s largest owner, developer and operator of logistics warehouses, said an expected 60% year-over-year...
electrek.co
Einride secures half a billion in additional financing to support its autonomous freight EVs
Autonomous and EV freight technology company Einride announced its future has been hardened by $500 million in financing. The mobility company intends to use the fresh funds that also includes a Series C equity raise to support all-electric truck production and expand the development of its autonomous and digital fleet management technology.
