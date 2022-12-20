Read full article on original website
Related
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Christmas lights
Reynaldo Acosta submitted this photo and note, “Miniature aircraft at Lumondao, Davao City, Philippines, during the Christmas season.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also...
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Winter flying in Switzerland
Cedric Bassin submitted this photo and note: “Landing a Robin DR300-180 on a late winter afternoon. This aircraft is mainly used for glider towing. The picture was taken at Courtelary Airfield (LSZJ) in Switzerland on Dec. 6, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of...
generalaviationnews.com
Thrown off by gusty winds, Beech pilot forgets to extend landing gear
The pilot of the twin-engine Beech 95-B55 was landing in gusty wind conditions at the airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, and thought he had extended the landing gear. As he began to flare, he felt a bump and attributed it to the wind. He then pitched the nose of the airplane...
generalaviationnews.com
Safety first, then fun in the air
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534, based at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida, holds a Young Eagles rally every a month. The latest was Dec. 17, 2022, the 119th anniversary of the first flight. During that event, the chapter’s experience in holding the rallies was evident, with lessons for other pilots who would like to introduce someone to aviation.
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot fails to extend landing gear after accidentally merging two checklists
The pilot reported that he recently purchased the Piper PA-30 to transition from large airplanes back to small airplanes. He conducted a normal, uneventful flight. When he approached the airport in Navasota, Texas, to land, he went through the “GUMP” checklist twice. However, when the airplane touched down...
generalaviationnews.com
Old Pilot Tips
Aviation safety advocate Gene Benson, who has flown everything from Cubs to jets and taught hundreds of people to fly, is now offering his “Old Pilot Tips” on his YouTube channel. The tips are very short — around two minutes — and cover a variety of topics, including...
Comments / 0