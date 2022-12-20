Read full article on original website
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.
WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did...
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were...
Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
Protecting your home from frigid temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Select flights are being cancelled, many roads are covered in slick ice and homes are at risk across the nation. The recent weather has placed more than 40 million people under wind chill alerts across much of the United States. In southeastern N.C., the potential for...
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas Eve, Day in decades
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An arctic blast is bringing record-breaking cold to much of the country. That air will surge into the Cape Fear on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning and quickly crash into the 30s by Friday...
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
Shoulder closed following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek. Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident. The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m....
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My wife was scratching the ticket, and then her hands started shaking, and she started freaking out,” Sparks […]
Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
