Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Duke Energy conducts rolling blackouts to keep up with high energy demand

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Duke Energy’s outage map shows more than 500,000 people are dealing with outages this morning. In an alert on the outage page, Duke says its conducting the blackouts due to high demands for energy amid the cold weather. The energy company says the blackouts are necessary to prevent longer, more widespread outages.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
foxwilmington.com

WATCH: Whiteville gas station canopy teeters in the wind

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Viewer-submitted video from Whiteville shows the canopy above the pumps at the GOGAS at 1512 S Madison St. teetering in the wind. Did...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A spokesperson for Sheetz confirmed that two locations will be opening in Southeastern North Carolina. One location will be on Independence Boulevard in Wilmington. The second location will be in Hampstead along Country Club Road. Sheetz has made to order food and drinks, plus it’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Over 660,000 Samsung washing machines recalled over fire hazard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Samsung has recalled 663,500 top-load washing machines over the potential for machines to short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard. According to the announcement, the recall involves several models with “super speed wash.” The recalled washers were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Church serves hot meals to thousands on Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers served thousands of meals on Christmas Eve as part of a Wilmington church outreach ministry that started in 2006. Pine Valley Methodist Church invited the community to sit down for a hot meal – of ham, greens, mashed potatoes, and gravy, as well as homemade cakes for dessert.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup

With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Official: Family of 8 loses everything in Riegelwood house fire

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - A family of eight lost everything Friday in a house fire in Riegelwood, according to fire officials. Fire crews responded to the fire in the 3200 block of General Howe Highway. According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Chief Steve Camlin, no one was injured in the fire. 18-year-old...
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WECT

Protecting your home from frigid temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Select flights are being cancelled, many roads are covered in slick ice and homes are at risk across the nation. The recent weather has placed more than 40 million people under wind chill alerts across much of the United States. In southeastern N.C., the potential for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas Eve, Day in decades

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An arctic blast is bringing record-breaking cold to much of the country. That air will surge into the Cape Fear on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend. Temperatures are expected to start in the 50s Friday morning and quickly crash into the 30s by Friday...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Supply family gets major accessible home makeover from Welcome Home Angel

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A family in Brunswick County got a very special Christmas present on Wednesday afternoon. 10-year-old Landon Hayes received a major room makeover from Welcome Home Angel, an organization that gives children with chronic and physically debilitating illnesses or injuries living in the Wilmington area a room makeover.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
WILMINGTON, NC

