Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Rebuild the Icon Cache in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows maintains a cache database where it stores every icon image it displays. This way, Windows does not have to retrieve the icon file from the source repeatedly. As you might expect, this process helps Windows save valuable resources.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Local Security Authority (LSA) Protection in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Local Security Authority (LSA) protection is an important Windows process that verifies a user's identity. It manages necessary system credentials like passwords and tokens related to Microsoft accounts and Azure.
makeuseof.com
How to Reset the Mouse and Keyboard Settings to Their Defaults on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After configuring some system settings unknowingly, you might realize that the mouse or keyboard doesn’t perform as expected. In such instances, it's hard to know which settings you should tweak to resolve the issue.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Indexing Options in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Searching for files on a computer can be daunting, especially if you don't know how to access them. On Windows, there is a tool called Indexing Options which makes it easier to search for files and other information stored on your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize the Always On Display on Your OnePlus Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite being late to the game with its introduction of Always On Display, OnePlus now has one of the best implementations in any smartphone UI. First launched in OxygenOS 11, the Always On Display mode now has oodles of depth in terms of customization and styles.
makeuseof.com
Generating UUIDs With Go
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Universally Unique Identifiers (UUID) are popular for user identification in applications where a high degree of randomness is essential. UUIDs are a good choice for apps that serve millions of users since they reduce the chance of collisions and they’re universally distinct across systems.
makeuseof.com
What Is Adaptive Battery on Android and Should You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android phones are getting more powerful day by day. With bigger and brighter screens, powerful processors, and high-end features, poor battery life remains a common issue in modern smartphones.
makeuseof.com
The Complete List of Windows 11's Narrator Keyboard Shortcuts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are looking for assistance while using the computer or just want to learn more about accessibility tools, Narrator has many benefits that can be a big help to all users. It is basically a text-to-speech tool that reads text aloud so that you can easily access and understand information on your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Make the Taskbar Bigger or Smaller on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever looked at the Windows 11 Taskbar and thought it looks too small for your liking? Or maybe you feel it could be a little smaller? If that’s the case, you can change its size to suit your needs by making it bigger or smaller.
makeuseof.com
What Is WebAssembly?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For over two decades, JavaScript was the only programming language that could run in browsers. Other languages like Python, C++, and Go were mainly for building the server side of web applications and services.
makeuseof.com
How to Organize Notes on Your iPhone Using Folders
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Notes app is probably one of the most valuable apps you have on your iPhone right now. It may contain your passwords, recipes, random reminders, lists, and even your deepest darkest secrets. If you've had your iPhone for a while now, your Notes app is probably a mess.
makeuseof.com
How to Force Windows 11 to Notify You When Someone Accesses Your Camera
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you noticed your camera LED randomly lighting up? Are you worried that malicious software can access your camera at any time?. By default, Windows turns...
makeuseof.com
6 Easy Ways to Open the Microsoft Store on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Store is the go-to place for downloading apps and games for Windows users. It also makes it simple to manage and update the default Windows apps. But what are the various ways to access Microsoft Store?
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Restore Missing Desktop Icons on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Desktop icons on Windows 11 give you quick access to your favorite apps, files, folders, and more. But what if these desktop icons vanish without a trace? How do you get the icons back?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Update Error 0x80190001
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. BriWindows Update is a critical component of the Windows operating system that keeps your system up to date with the latest security patches and bug fixes. Although these updates are generally helpful, they can result in Windows malfunctioning or displaying error messages.
makeuseof.com
Winforms: Create a Digital Clock That Updates Every Second
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Building a digital clock is a simple exercise that you can do when learning how to create a Windows Form application. It can help you understand...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Beamforming Microphone? Do You Need One for Gaming?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've been looking at gaming headphones, you would've probably noticed that the most expensive models all feature beamforming noise-canceling microphones. But what exactly is a beamforming microphone? Will it help you become a better gamer?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Search Tool in Windows 10 & 11 Not Displaying Results
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most users probably utilize the Windows 11/10 search tool to find apps and files. However, some users have reported their search tools don’t display any results. Some users see a “No results found” message whenever they search. Or the search tool displays nothing except a blank white screen in other instances.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Google Ad Preferences in My Ad Center
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's not exactly news that Google knows a lot about you, and uses that data to show you ads. But as privacy becomes an increasingly important topic in the tech industry, many users want the ability to control what kind of ads they see.
makeuseof.com
Should You Restore Your Data to a New Android Phone or Set It Up From Scratch?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you've recently bought a new Android phone, you have two options: either restore your old backed-up data or set up the device from scratch. Both options have their pros and cons.
Comments / 0