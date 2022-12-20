Read full article on original website
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents
Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Gov. Pritzker Signs Amendment to Further Incentivize Illinois EV Adoption
Gov. JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing electric vehicle (EV) production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric vehicle revolution,” says Gov. Pritzker. “This REV amendment signing sends a clear message to EV manufacturers...
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Expanded bereavement leave rights in Illinois take effect on Jan. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees across the state. The Family Bereavement Leave Act (FBLA) is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act (CBLA) which expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions […]
Timeline for Next Round of Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Announced
A new cannabis dispensary license lottery will be taking place early in the upcoming year. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the timeline for the next round of 55 licenses that will be up for grabs. The announcement follows the release of 192...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan, passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.
Advocates are calling on the state to fund non-congregate hotel room shelters
For Illinois’ homeless populations and those that serve them, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a crisis – the volunteer, mostly faith-based shelters that had long been the backbone of the state’s emergency housing system were closing their doors. But with the crisis – and a sudden influx of...
Applications open for paid summer internships at U.S. Department of Energy sites
Applications are open for summer 2023 college internships with Enterprise Technical Assistance Services, Inc. (ETAS) for paid work experience at U.S. Department of Energy environmental cleanup sites in Ohio and Kentucky. Interested college juniors and seniors must apply by Feb. 3, 2023. The 10-week summer program will begin in June...
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Governor Pritzker signs law cutting financial ties with Russia
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only […]
Illinois quick hits: Judge approves vaccine settlement; bereavement law expands Jan. 1
Judge approves vaccine settlement A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for workers who were fired by NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine. About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement. ...
Leaving eighth graders ‘home alone’ during holidays could lead to DCFS investigation
Illinoisans who stop by the neighbors’ for eggnog this December will need to find someone to watch the kids, or they could find themselves under investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Unlike the parents in the Chicagoland Christmas classic “Home Alone,” Illinoisans can face investigation,...
Is it legal to shoot a porch pirate in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As package thefts are on the rise in Illinois, especially around the holidays, homeowners are scrambling to protect themselves. Some Illinois residents are even getting locked an loaded and are ready to use deadly force if these specialized thieves decide to strike. But, is it legal to shoot a porch thief in […]
