ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 83

BullDogDan
3d ago

Add dealer dissatisfaction with the fact that Kia’s are still notoriously unreliable after 30,000 miles and also the subject of constant recalls I will stick with Toyota, Mazda and Honda. They have all served me well since the 1980s.

Reply(3)
8
Lou Cummings
3d ago

Great cars anyway. I just rented a 22 Kia Sorento with the turbo. it's an amazing vehicle for the price. There is a shocking amount of power to boot.

Reply(14)
10
Houseguest
3d ago

I’m very upset with their lack of response over the car thefts and coming up with a solution at their expense, not ours

Reply(6)
5
Related
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Honda, Jeep, Kia, Nissan

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Audi S7, S6 Sedan, A6 Allroad, 2021-2022 RS7, RS6 Avant, 2019-2022 A7, and A6 Sedan vehicles. Liquid spilled in the rear seat may penetrate and cause the gateway control module to shut down. Remedy.
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy