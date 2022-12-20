(Watford City, ND) --State officials are warning of an oil spill and fire in Mckenzie County. The North Dakota Mineral Resources Department says the accident happened on December 20th, 2022, while leaving a Continental Resources well site near Watford City. A truck and trailer was leaving around 10:30 p.m the site when it slid into a ditch and caught fire. Officials say the trailer spilled 232 beer barrels of crude oil, impacting a 30-by-50 yard area. Authorities say they were advised to let the oil spill and fire burn themselves out, which finished around 2:00 a.m the following morning.

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO