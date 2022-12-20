Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hawaii Bowl Prediction: Middle Tennessee and San Diego State Face Off in Honolulu on Christmas Eve
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (MTSU) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (SDSU) EasyPost Hawaii Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Red Raiders Sign San Diego State Transfer
CJ Baskerville was a two-year contributor for the Aztecs, but moving to Texas Tech will put him a little closer to home.
times-advocate.com
San Pasqual High Football: a family affair
San Pasqual High is marking a special 50-year anniversary in 2022. For 43 of those years, Jack Corley, or “Pops” as he’s known to all, has attended nearly every San Pasqual High home and away game. He began attending games in 1978 when his oldest son, Jack...
Petco Park transforms for the Holiday Bowl
The transformation has begun -- Petco Park is getting ready for the Holiday Bowl set for Dec. 28 when the University of Oregon (Pac-12) takes on the University of North Carolina (ACC).
San Diego Padres Sign Another All-Star
The San Diego Padres have become massive spenders in the past few years, and that has not stopped now. According to Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell, the San Diego Padres have signed infielder, outfielder Matt Carpenter for the 2023 season with a 2024 player option. Jon Heyman reports that the deal guarantees $12 million, with $6 million in 2023 and another $6 million in 2024. There are also incentives.
NBC San Diego
Squirrel Knocks Out Power For Thousands in San Diego: SDG&E
A squirrel caused a power outage that knocked out electricity for more than 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Thursday, but the situation was resolved in about an hour. The outage occurred just after 11 a.m., affecting approx. 6,758 customers in the Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights areas, according to SDG&E Communications Manager, Candace Hadley.
SFGate
10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego
There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
daytrippen.com
Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping
Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
KPBS
Upgrade costs for Carlsbad desalination plant will be passed along to San Diego ratepayers
Water bills in San Diego are about to go up, and that increase is due in part to planned upgrades at the Carlsbad Desalination Plant. Those upgrades are estimated to cost $274 million. The San Diego County Water Authority approved the upgrades to the plant’s seawater intakes at a board meeting on Thursday.
San Diego is behind on building roundabouts. See where officials are planning more
San Diego plans to build 35 new roundabouts by 2035, but the city is already behind on its short-term traffic construction goals it set several years ago. Roundabouts and traffic circles are generally an intersection where traffic travels in a counter-clockwise direction, usually around a landscaped island. According to the county’s definitions, the difference between the two is that a modern roundabout is a circular intersection on a higher-speed, non-residential street, while traffic circles are smaller and usually installed in two-lane streets.
sandiegomagazine.com
SDM's 20 Best New Restaurants in San Diego, 2022
From the bull market on hot pots, to futuristic space tiki bars on acid, to the return of an iconic San Diego chef, to Japanese-inspired listening bars, even a little fish shop from a fifth generation local fisherman who hit rock bottom and turned his life around to become one of the world’s foremost experts in sustainable seafood…
Firefighters Assist Woman Near Trail Leading to Cowles Mountain
Crews on Thursday assisted a woman near a popular hiking area in Lake Murray, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue, near the Barker Way Trailhead that leads to Cowles Mountain, according to a department incident page.
tourcounsel.com
Las Americas Premium Outlet | Outlet mall in San Diego, California
Las Americas Premium Outlet is one of the favorite destinations for Mexicans to buy cheap in the USA due to its good prices and its proximity to the border with Tijuana. As in most of the outlets in the United States, its design is outdoors, but with the good weather that prevails all year in San Diego, you will not have a problem for that. You will find the best fashion stores in this outlet in San Diego, for example The North Face, Victoria's Secret, Adidas, Michael Kors or even the Disney Outlet. If you get hungry they have a fast food area as well as IHOP and McDonald's restaurants at the entrance. And it's not just those stores, since very close you can find a Ross, one of the stores with the best discounts on clothing in the United States, plus TJ Maxx.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
kusi.com
Commander of SEAL Team 1 found dead in home
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, Commander of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 19. Foul play is not suspected in his death. Ramirez’ awards include five Bronze Star Medals, three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns in his 27 years of service.
KPBS
Winter storm blasts much of the US, but not San Diego
The forecast for this holiday weekend in San Diego looks a lot more like summer than December. But the rest of the country is going to get a strong dose of winter. Even states that are typically warm this time of year, like Florida, are going to be much colder than normal through Christmas Day and into next week.
Police Plan Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoints in San Diego and La Mesa
Police in both San Diego and La Mesa announced plans for DUI and license checkpoints on Friday night as the Christmas holiday weekend begins. The earliest checkpoint will be in La Mesa from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., while the one in San Diego is scheduled for later in the evening, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both will be at unidentified locations chosen because of previous DUI accidents and arrests.
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
NBC San Diego
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas
The National Weather Service of San Diego issued a dense fog advisory starting at 5:26 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for San Diego County's coastal areas, including Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego. The fog reduced visibility for the Carlsbad and Miramar areas to...
