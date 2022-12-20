Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Why China was unprepared to end “zero-Covid”
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but will return to your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. China dropped its “zero-Covid” policy in early December, prompting the World Health Organization to warn on Wednesday that the world should be concerned about an accelerating wave of infections there.
POLITICO
How 1 top Democrat lost faith in crypto
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
A genetic material tax is on the table
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but will return to your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The United Nations agreement this week to update the Convention on Biological Diversity and boost efforts to preserve the health of the Earth could impact drug and vaccine development in a future health emergency.
POLITICO
Goodbye, 117th Congress
FAREWELL, 117th CONGRESS — It’s been a wild one. But the final to-do list item is to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. The House is still waiting to receive the finalized bill from the Senate, where it passed yesterday but is undergoing final checks and amendment inclusion by the clerk.
POLITICO
Truepill’s run-in with the DEA
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but will return to your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The legal fallout for some digital prescribers keeps coming. The latest: allegations from the Drug Enforcement Administration that retail pharmacy Truepill dispensed controlled substances without a legitimate medical reason and acted unlawfully in other ways when dispensing medication.
‘Unprecedented emergency’: Dem-led cities and states brace for influx of migrants
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
POLITICO
The next abortion battleground
OMNIBUS AMENDED — Before the bill cleared the Senate on Thursday, senators voted to add more than a half-dozen amendments to the bill, including major policy provisions that would expand federal protections for pregnant workers and nursing mothers, in addition to helping 9/11 families. Expect a House vote today on the bill and amendments.
Jan. 6 report committee releases 34 transcripts of witnesses who pleaded the Fifth
The release comes ahead of the full committee report publication expected Thursday.
Biden’s signature education policy in 2022 will need a lifeline in 2023
Progressives who spent more than a year pushing President Joe Biden to cancel debt in the first place say they’re mobilizing in the coming year to hold onto a hard-fought victory.
Five red flags in Trump's taxes
The Joint Committee on Taxation says in a report released this week by Democrats that there are multiple issues that the IRS should be examining.
POLITICO
Tech antitrust advocates regroup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE: Some of the most vocal advocates of antitrust bills to rein in dominant tech companies are beginning to regroup after two of the movement’s marquee pieces of legislation failed to make it to the finish line this Congress, and they see promise in what measures are moving forward.
POLITICO
What to our wondering eyes should appear, but some very quick Senate government spending votes as the holidays draw near.
The quickest roll-call vote took only 8 minutes. What's happening: Nothing motivates lawmakers more than the smell of jet fumes before the holiday break — and nothing shows it more than an unusually speedy vote series on amendments to the government spending deal. The details: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
POLITICO
How Ukraine views Zelenskyy’s visit
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
POLITICO
More than half of the House used the soon-to-be-mothballed proxy voting to vote on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill.
Half of the House used the soon-to-be-mothballed proxy voting to vote on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Members of party leadership voting by proxy on Friday: Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.). It did ultimately pass the House on Thursday by a 374-44 margin.
Five ways lawmakers smacked down Biden’s Pentagon plans
The Democratic-controlled Congress is sending the White House a defense policy bill it won't like.
POLITICO
Reed registers under FARA
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. FARA FRIDAY: Former Rep. Tom Reed has registered as a foreign agent just seven months after leaving Congress. The New York Republican, who joined Prime Policy Group in May following his early retirement from the House, is one of four members of the firm representing the South Korean publisher Jayu Press, according to documents filed with the Justice Department earlier this month.
U.S. officials: Russia is increasingly relying on Wagner in Ukraine
The Wagner group is recruiting prisoners to fight on the frontline in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
POLITICO
Dela-really?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
Virginia Dems move to elect state’s first Black woman to Congress
The district is heavily blue, so McClellan is very likely to win the special election on Feb. 21, when she’ll face off against Republican Leon Benjamin.
Comments / 0