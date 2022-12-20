Read full article on original website
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
KFYR-TV
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Crash, spill, and fire in Watford City
This happened while leaving the Kellogg Ranch Federal 2-32H1, a Continental Resources well site near Watford City.
KFYR-TV
Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.
KFYR-TV
Trial for Williston daycare provider to proceed, starts January 3
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A child abuse trial for a Williston daycare provider will proceed as scheduled. Attorneys for Torrie Vader filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month, arguing the information filed by the state was too vague. On Tuesday, they withdrew the motion after the state amended its wording.
wdayradionow.com
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies. Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
kfgo.com
New details in Williams County, ND murder
FARGO (KFGO) – A man accused of killing a woman in Williams County, N.D. has been charged with the murder of his wife. Jacob Long, 34, was arrested a day and a half after witnesses identified him as the man who killed 30-year-old Megan Lindquist outside a home several miles east of Buford.
keyzradio.com
Police In Williston Investigate Shooting
The Williston Police Department responded to a complaint of a female victim with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of 20th Street East on December 20, 2022, at around 11:00 p.m. The female victim was located and taken to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston when police officers got on the site. Also discovered inside the house was a male suspect who was discovered dead from what seemed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At this moment, neither the victim's nor the suspect's identity will be made public.
