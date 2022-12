LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On a mild Southern California afternoon, with temperatures in the high 60s, eight tons of real snow appearing on Hollywood Boulevard would be a remarkable phenomenon. But that is exactly what happened at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland, to the delight of local children and those visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame with their families from out of town.

