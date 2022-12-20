Read full article on original website
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/24/22
Its the most wonderful time of the year. As you are dreaming that Santa brings you the rifle or ice auger you asked for, we got the latest fishing reports from around the state.
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
FWP News: Wolf trapping opens in all occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife staff completed its final assessment of grizzly bear activity in occupied grizzly bear habitat. Effective Saturday, Dec. 24, wolf trapping season is open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana.
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.22.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. ————————...
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
When Santa comes down from the North Pole will he be in for a shock when he hits North Dakota?
Watch out for snow plows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures
As temperatures turn warmer, you'll notice an increase in winds this holiday weekend. You can expect gusty southwest to west winds along the foothills Saturday night and Sunday, along with brisk northwest winds capable of producing some blowing snow in the southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. There's also a chance for mixed precipitation Saturday evening across much of south central and eastern Montana. Any ice accumulations will be light, but slick roads will still persist where the freezing rain falls.
Wintry mix of snow and freezing rain to impact Christmas weekend
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 11 AM Sunday for the Kootenai/Cabinet region. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch up to one quarter of an inch. Areas north of Highway 2 may see snow linger longer resulting in slightly higher snow totals. Travel could be nearly impossible. Local power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
So much snow, but how much water? Spring flood predictions begin for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The recent snowstorms are good for farmers and ranchers, but for some people, all this snow is reminding them of a devastating water event they would like to try and forget. More than 11 years ago, many parts of the state were overflowing with flood waters....
Travel update: I-94 closed from Jamestown to Montana border, no travel advised for most of North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol are closing some roads because of blizzard conditions Friday. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, I-94 is closed from Jamestown to the Montana-North Dakota border. U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown and U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border are also closed to travelers. North Dakota Highway 46 is closed from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
Don’t leave your house; -30 Possible Thursday in Billings
The NWS service is issuing an extreme cold warning for many cities in Montana including Billings. The forecast for Thursday morning has a probability of temps dropping to -30 degrees in select cities including Billings. The temperature forecast is dependent upon cloud cover because cloud cover keeps temps warmer but...
