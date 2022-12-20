Read full article on original website
The Chiefs ring in the summer season with Macca’s Gaming Summer Party
This article is written in partnership with Macca’s. This past weekend, Australia’s number one League of Legends team The Chiefs celebrated the start of summer with their first ever Gaming Summer Party, thanks to Macca’s. Alongside the acclaimed hype man JackoGFreak, five lucky winners were welcomed into The Chiefs’ esports clubhouse for a full day of parties, gaming, and antics.
Apex Legends may finally get class changes—and they could fundamentally change the game
For a long time, Apex Legends’ characters have been sorted into classes that didn’t mean much outside of being a general descriptor for how each character’s abilities fit into a team. Characters with shields or other objects designed to hold down areas were put into the defensive class. Characters with scan abilities belonged to recon. Characters that mostly dealt with being aggressive and dealing damage got the assault tag.
Future-proofing: Liquid opts for high-upside players as theme of 2023 NACL roster
While many North American League of Legends fans have praised organizations like Evil Geniuses for developing NA talent into the league’s future superstars, Team Liquid has also played a huge part in developing local talent. Last split, Team Liquid Academy took the championship home behind the standout performances from...
NiP moves es3tag to the bench after ‘a bumpy road’ in 2022 CS:GO season
Ninjas in Pyjamas will move the mantle of primary AWPer to someone else for the 2023 CS:GO season after announcing today that the org is benching Danish sniper Patrick “es3tag” Hansen following an end-of-year evaluation of the team composition. The move comes just a couple of months after...
Every team Shroud has played for professionally
Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is a former CS:GO and VALORANT professional player and one of the most popular gaming content creators in the world. The Canadian-Polish player rose to popularity in his CS:GO days when he showcased an aggressive and eye-catching way of playing. As a pro, he had some deep tournament runs and even won trophies along the way.
Vitality welcomes 3 new players to its LEC roster for next year
Team Vitality has at long last introduced its LEC lineup for 2023. As expected based on the offseason leaks, Vitality’s new League of Legends roster is built around one player from the 2022 squad: Perkz. The other four players include three newcomers to the organization and a player who has not yet made his debut in the European competition—Matúš “Neon” Jakubčík, Norman Kaiser, Kyeong “Photon” Gyu-tae, and Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo.
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings and keybindings
Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is one of the most well-known professional players in the Apex Legends community. He’s the fourth highest-earning Apex player as of December 2022 and consistently finishes in the top three in a variety of high-profile tournaments. TSM’s superstar didn’t rise to fame overnight, though....
Apex Legends Global Series heads to London for its next $1 million LAN—and more
The next major Apex Legends LAN is coming soon and fans got the news today where that LAN will take place. The Split One Playoffs, which will feature 40 of the best Apex teams from around the world, will be held in London, England from Feb. 2 to 5 in the new year.
All teams playing in the ALGS Year 3 Split 1 Playoffs
The Split One Playoffs are upon us. Forty teams from around the world have qualified and all that’s left is for them to duke it out in the ultimate Apex Legends competition: four days, dozens of games, and one eventual champion. With the announcement of London as the home...
The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends
Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.
From FaZe Clan to Cloud9, here are the most disappointing performances in CS:GO of 2022
The CS:GO calendar is packed with tier-one tournaments during the whole year and it’s almost impossible for a team, even the best one, to perform well in every single one of them. A part of competing is to survive the slumps and learn for them in order to achieve...
Valve introduces new CS:GO ranking and invite system for Major RMR events, starting with BLAST Paris 2023
With the goal of streamlining the CS:GO Major qualification process in mind, Valve has officially instituted a new Regional Standings ranking system for tracking results across multiple events to better identify the teams that should be invited to the “later qualification stages” of future events. Valve has officially...
The 5 best Dota 2 teams of 2022
Each DPC season is an opportunity for Dota 2 teams to prove themselves and make it to The International. 2022 marked the 11th edition of Dota 2’s premiere event, and despite some production issues, TI11 went down in the game’s history books as one of the most memorable events.
NiP reportedly looking to bring NAVI Academy player into its CS:GO roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has already reportedly found a replacement for Patrick “es3tag” Hansen. The Swedish organization is interested in acquiring NAVI Junior CS:GO player, Danyyl “headtr1ck” Valitov, according to Dexerto’s Luis Mira. The 18-year-old Ukrainian is one of the most promising academy players and has already subbed in for the main NAVI CS:GO team at ESL Pro League season 15 and BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022.
Boston Uprising introduces 2023 OWL roster—and it’s the franchise’s most-stacked lineup yet
After years of mediocrity and disappointment, the Boston Uprising are revolting against averageness for the 2023 Overwatch League season. The franchise has signed an absolutely stacked roster that’s easily its most impressive on paper in years, featuring MVP candidates and former champions. With the exception of DPS player Kwon...
What is the Siege of Iceforge event in Hearthstone?
Hearthstone’s had small seasonal events for a long time now, but with the launch of March of the Lich King and the arrival of the game’s eleventh class, the progress journal was revamped somewhat to make room for a steady stream of little in-game questlines. The Siege of Iceforge is the second of such events to celebrate the arrival of the Scourge: here’s how you can complete it.
CS:GO fans get more critical matches in new ESL Pro League with extra underdog teams
Get ready for some major updates to the competition. ESL is introducing some major changes to the ESL Pro League starting with season 17, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023. The organizer is expanding the number of teams in the group stage from 24 to 32. In season...
Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 12.23b
Earlier this month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments. Following...
Virtus.pro ‘steals’ a player to replace recently banned Dota 2 carry
Virtus.pro nuked its previous Dota 2 roster following its failure to qualify for The International 11, but its new lineup was slapped out of orbit less than a month after forming when its new carry player was banned by Valve for account sharing and impersonating members of another team. And now the organization has pillaged another team’s carry to fill the void left by that ban.
