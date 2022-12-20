Read full article on original website
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Louisville Football Portal Update: Cards Pick Up Highly Rated Texas A&M CB
Louisville Football has landed a transfer Cornerback from Texas A&M Marquis Groves-Killebrew pledged to the Cards on Friday. Marquis was the #114 overall player (4-star) in the 2022 class and signed with A&M over offers from nearly every major program in college football: Georgia, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio St, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, etc.
Louisville 4-Star Signee Aaron Williams played with torn ACL
Aaron Williams, who signed a letter of intent to play football with the University of Louisville this week, played his senior year with a torn ACL. Head Coach Jeff Brohm revealed the news this past Wednesday, signaling Williams could potentially be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Williams is another highly coveted prospect from Bellflower, California’s St. John Bosco High School. The Bosco Braves finished the season ranked number one in the nation, according to Max Preps.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm will make the Sunshine State a recruiting priority
Some of the best football players in the history of the University of Louisville football program have come from the state of Florida. Many of those have prepped in South Florida, including the program's lone Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. New U of L football coach Jeff Brohm doesn't need...
saturdaydownsouth.com
DeAndre Moore, 4-star WR in 2023 class and SEC target, flips commitment from Louisville
DeAndre Moore will be playing his college football at Texas. The St. John Bosco wide receiver announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had flipped his commitment from Louisville to instead play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Moore, one of the country’s top wide receivers in...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
Louisville's Jeff Brohm will leave 'no stone unturned' in recruiting the Bluegrass State
Bob Redman is one of the most legendary high school football coaches ever in the state of Kentucky. Redman coached Male High School to three state championships, won more than 300 games during his career and is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He produced dozens of college football players, including more than 15 that went on to play at the University of Louisville, including his son and former NFL quarterback Chris Redman, and former Mr. Football and NFLer Michael Bush.
SIGNED: Pierce Clarkson
BIO: Four-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been the MVP of the recruiting class. Clarkson was the second commitment in the class when he announced on Jan. 28 and has since been very active in attracting others to join him in the Louisville recruiting class. As a junior, Clarkson split time at QB with Michigan State freshman Katin Houser for a 10-2 team that lost in the state playoffs to Anaheim, Calif., Servite. As a senior, Clarkson led St. John Bosco to the CIF Open Championship and eventually a national championship, according to MaxPreps.
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk returns to Ballard for senior season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gabe Sisk is back at Ballard. The senior guard originally intended to use his final year of high school eligibility at a California prep school, but decided to return home to rejoin the Bruins. "Feels great to be back with my family and friends," Sisk said....
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm Talks Early Signing Period
The Cardinals secured National Letters of Intent from the majority of their Class of 2023 commitments.
Louisville Football: National Signing Day Tracker
Today officially marks the opening of the Early Signing Period where recruits can make their verbal commitments to their universities official by signing a National Letter of Intent to play for that collegiate program. This article will track the commits who have signed their NLI for the University of Louisville Cardinals.
wdrb.com
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
One woman’s fight with the land bank could reopen pathways to generational wealth in west Louisville
Mary Hall's push to reclaim her family's land is inspiring change and raising important questions about how Louisville officials have “retained, seized and confiscated” properties in Black communities over the past 50 years.
Louisville plumbers seeing uptick in calls during deadly cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plumbers and HVAC specialists have seen an uptick in calls during the freezing temperatures. Ben Cloud with Maeser: Plumbing and HVAC said they have booked 65 service appointments and they do expect the number to rise. He said it's important to take care of your system...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A timelapse shows how quickly temperatures dropped Thursday night in downtown Louisville. A camera was set up in the WDRB water garden as the storm moved in. It started recording around 6:30 p.m. Thursday rolled for about three hours. The clip is about 10 seconds long,...
Wave 3
Multiple crashes reported in Louisville during winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Driving conditions are dangerous as the winter storm continues through WAVE Country. Louisville Metro police said they would be providing the number of crashes being worked by officials. Between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., officials confirmed there have been 16 non-injury crashes, two...
Wave 3
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
247Sports
