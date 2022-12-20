Read full article on original website
Investigator in notorious murder case faces charges
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former sheriff's deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective who was investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of...
Man sentenced for fatally beating mentor with hammer, faces charges for allegedly killing several others
WOODBURY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man accused of killing multiple people in two states was recently sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally beating his former mentor with a hammer in 2021. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Sean Lannon was initially arrested by members of...
Shooting on I-70 Leads to St. Louis Fentanyl Ring Bust
The FBI took an interest in Anthony Caldwell after he leaned out of a BMW and started shooting
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
Former Kan. lawmaker guilty of $355K COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, KAN.– A federal jury convicted a former member of the Kansas legislature of defrauding federal and state agencies by a total of $355,550 in COVIID-19 business recovery funds, according to the United State's Attorney. Michael Capps, 44, of Wichita was found guilty of submitting false and fraudulent documents...
Critics: Poor oversight remains in Kan. nursing home care program
WICHITA — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
Police: Missouri woman tracked stolen car, killed two men
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after she tracked down her stolen car and allegedly killed two men outside a gas station, police said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was charged Thursday in the deaths of Darius...
Pam Hupp case now has law enforcement family charged with crimes
A police corruption investigation, spurred by the Pam Hupp case, has three family members charged with felonies.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — A "tripledemic" is what medical professionals say we are seeing right now. With flu, RSV and COVID-19 still circulating, doctors are urging safety to be a top priority. Right now, Travis County is seeing a 15.51% flu positivity rate. "I'd say it's one of the worst...
St. Louis man sentenced for Madison County murder of friend he thought set him up
MARYVILLE — A St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 34 years in prison for the Metro East murder of a friend he mistakenly suspected of setting him up, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Danyiel M. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree...
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing.
State recycling fracking wastewater to ease looming water shortage
Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions of gallons per day, by injecting it back underground, occasionally causing small earthquakes. But as water becomes more scarce, they’re beginning to reconsider.
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
6 fires set inside Marriott hotel near airport
ST. LOUIS — Multiple fire departments responded to six fires set inside a St. Louis Marriott Hotel Thursday evening. It happened at about 5 p.m. at 10700 Pear Tree Lane, less than a mile from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport. The Pattonville and Community Fire Protection District arrived to help....
