Lincoln, NE

iheart.com

Body found in Topeka during investigation into Cari Allen's disappearance

(Topeka, KS) -- A body is found in Topeka, Kansas amid an investigation into the disappearance of an Omaha woman. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, their investigators developed a lead into the disappearance of Cari Allen. The DCSO says they identified a location of interest outside of Topeka, Kansas. DCSO says it contacted law enforcement in the area and requested their assistance.
TOPEKA, KS
iheart.com

Pottawattamie County declares snow emergency

(Pottawattamie County, IA) -- A snow emergency is declared for Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs ahead of this week's major winter storm. The Snow Emergency for both the city and the county will go into effect at 5 P.M. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 5 P.M. on Friday. The county says vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public County roadway during snow removal operations. The Emergency Parking Ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes by the City of Council Bluffs. A list of emergency snow routes can be found here. Under an Emergency Parking Ban declaration, cars parked on designated routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Murder suspect fugitive extradited back to Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A murder suspect fugitive wanted in the death of an Omaha woman is extradited back to the metro. Omaha Police say on Wednesday, 18 year old Keanu Louis was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Investigators say Louis was wanted in the November 6th shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg near 49th and Miami. Louis was taken into custody in Seattle, Washington on December 7th.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha armed robbery suspect run over by his own pickup

(Omaha, NE) -- A police chase in Omaha ended after the suspect reportedly ran himself over with his own pickup truck. Police were chasing a suspected armed robber in a pickup on I-29 just before six Thursday night when the driver exited 29 at Ruggles. Dispatch audio reported the driver ran several stop signs before he stopped and got out of the truck, likely to escape on foot. Instead, he was run over by his pickup. Police reported the suspect tried to get up and run off, but was quickly arrested.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, NE

