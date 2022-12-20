ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland lands former blue-chip offensive lineman from transfer portal

Maryland football's staff entered transfer portal season looking for a couple of offensive linemen. And it landed one in former LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil, who announced his commitment to the Terps today. "I really enjoyed the facility and how real the coaches are. It's definitely a family atmosphere and...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil announces transfer commitment

Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil has announced that he will play for Maryland next season. The now former Tiger will have two years of eligibility left after spending three seasons with LSU as he starts his career with Terrapins. The 6’5″ 306 pound lineman is a former 4-star and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
860wacb.com

Hickory Standout Signs To Play At Maryland

Hickory High School Senior Rico Walker has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Maryland. Walker, a 4-star edge rusher/tight end had committed to North Carolina during the Summer but re-opened his recruitment after the 2022 season with the Red Tornadoes. Walker is...
HICKORY, NC
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Man Wins $500,000

A Gaithersburg man is $500,000 richer after purchasing a winning Bonus Bingo X20 scratch-off lottery game at Sagar Beer & Wine located at 615 South Frederick Ave. Full details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A Montgomery County scratch-off player hadn’t had much luck with a batch of instant tickets...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash

PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly

In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
CLOVERLY, MD
Washington City Paper

Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’

One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement of Charges For Torrey Moore; Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman in White Oak

Statement of Charges, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney: “On 12/8/22 at 3:00 PM, Montgomery County Police responded to a convenience store at the Shell Gas station located at 11150 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ayalew Wondimu, a black male with date of birth of 11/6/61, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed the victim was working inside the store, behind the register when he was shot. Wondimu was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons

Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

