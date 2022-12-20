Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Related
247Sports
Maryland Football: Terps making position changes, adding early enrollees, focused on a key position
Maryland football will welcome right of its 2023 signees as early enrollees, meaning they'll have some extra bodies in practicing for the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. It's also a chance for them to get some early experience. “When you lose players like we have, either through the transfer...
247Sports
Maryland lands former blue-chip offensive lineman from transfer portal
Maryland football's staff entered transfer portal season looking for a couple of offensive linemen. And it landed one in former LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil, who announced his commitment to the Terps today. "I really enjoyed the facility and how real the coaches are. It's definitely a family atmosphere and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil announces transfer commitment
Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil has announced that he will play for Maryland next season. The now former Tiger will have two years of eligibility left after spending three seasons with LSU as he starts his career with Terrapins. The 6’5″ 306 pound lineman is a former 4-star and was...
860wacb.com
Hickory Standout Signs To Play At Maryland
Hickory High School Senior Rico Walker has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college football at the University of Maryland. Walker, a 4-star edge rusher/tight end had committed to North Carolina during the Summer but re-opened his recruitment after the 2022 season with the Red Tornadoes. Walker is...
pressboxonline.com
Former Navy Football Standouts Discuss Ken Niumatalolo’s Firing, Brian Newberry’s Hiring
Former Navy football players Ricky Dobbs, Keenan Reynolds and Diego Fagot joined Glenn Clark Radio recently to discuss the firing of Ken Niumatalolo, the impact their former coach had on their lives and what’s next for the Mids with Brian Newberry being elevated to the head coaching position. Niumatalolo...
starpublications.online
Woodbridge boys’ basketball rallies from early deficit to top Delmar, 58-51
The Delmar varsity boys’ basketball team led by as many as 15 in the first half of last Thursday’s home game against Woodbridge, but the Raiders battled back. Down by only three at the half, Woodbridge came back to win the game, 58-51, to give head coach Julius Cannon his 100th career win.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best Seafood Restaurants
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Wins $500,000
A Gaithersburg man is $500,000 richer after purchasing a winning Bonus Bingo X20 scratch-off lottery game at Sagar Beer & Wine located at 615 South Frederick Ave. Full details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A Montgomery County scratch-off player hadn’t had much luck with a batch of instant tickets...
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Howard University partners with Kaplen to offer free test prep. Howard University, Washington, DC, has partnered up with Kaplen, a global provider of educational programs with comprehensive learning strategies and courses, to provide its undergraduate and graduate students with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams and professional licensing exams.
baltimorebrew.com
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
State agencies to move to downtown Baltimore after final leases gets approved
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved the final set of leases to move 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.
Washington City Paper
Woman Burned in Altercation With Neighbor Denied Emergency DCHA Voucher Transfer
For Sedricka Knight, the final straw came on Sept. 1. She had just gotten home from work and her upstairs neighbors were at it again—stomping so loudly as they walked through their own unit that it rattled through her home below. The stomping had been going on for months...
mocoshow.com
Bourbon Wings and Beer No Longer Taking Over Old Buffalo Wings and Beer Spot in Cloverly
In an update from early this past summer, Bourbon, Wings, and Beer (from the owners of Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville) told us they hoped to open by the end of August. B.W.B. LLC had a hearing with Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) on May 19th at 10am where it was granted its “Class B Beer, Wine, and Liquor License, On Sale Only.” and renovations were ongoing. Recently, signage was removed and ‘for lease’ signs were put up on the restaurant. Today we received confirmation that the new restaurant will not be opening.
Washington City Paper
Problems at City Winery Went Beyond ‘The Neighborhood’
One of the first indications of trouble for City Winery DC came in a tweet from soul and jazz vocalist Kenny Wesley. On Dec. 8, he announced that his Jan. 5 gig was canceled because the venue was closing down on Jan. 1. A week later, DCist’s Elliot Williams got...
mymcmedia.org
Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
mocoshow.com
Statement of Charges For Torrey Moore; Man Accused of Killing Shell Station Employee and 8-Month Pregnant Woman in White Oak
Statement of Charges, per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney: “On 12/8/22 at 3:00 PM, Montgomery County Police responded to a convenience store at the Shell Gas station located at 11150 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Ayalew Wondimu, a black male with date of birth of 11/6/61, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed the victim was working inside the store, behind the register when he was shot. Wondimu was pronounced deceased on the scene.
tysonsreporter.com
Report: Midwestern steakhouse to make East Coast debut in Tysons
Another steakhouse is staking out a claim in Tysons. The Iowa-based, family-owned chain 801 Chophouse has leased space in the Westpark Corporate Center (8484 Westpark Drive) that was vacated a few years ago by McCormick & Schmick’s, the Washington Business Journal reported yesterday. This will be the first East...
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
Comments / 0