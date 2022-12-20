Read full article on original website
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Chronicle
Though NC governor maintains veto power, activists and physicians remain wary of future of abortion access
Ahead of the midterm elections, student groups and physicians were preparing for the possibility of an abortion ban in North Carolina. But after Republicans fell just one House seat short of a supermajority, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper held onto his veto power over bills that pass the General Assembly. After all the votes were counted, Gov. Cooper still holds veto power over Republican backed bills from the legislative branch.
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina cookie cops stifle holiday cheer
Shoppers come to Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro for the experience as much as the food. Immigrants from Sudan, Pakistan, France, and other parts of the world gather with local growers in the parking lot at St. Andrews Episcopal Church to sell fresh produce and homemade dishes. Some vendors bring...
Village Voice
Strange Laws Still On The Books In North Carolina
Have you ever heard of a law that was so strange, you couldn’t help but laugh? Believe it or not, many of these bizarre laws are still in effect today (albeit seldomly enforced). From outlawing the use of a lasso to corral a runaway mule in Tennessee to making it illegal to drive a car while wearing a bathrobe in Alabama, the US is full of some truly weird laws still on the books. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the craziest and most entertaining laws still enforced in the US. While their usefulness may be questionable, they certainly make for some interesting conversations. So, let’s take a look at some of the weirdest laws still in existence in the United States.
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
My Fox 8
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
BOZEMAN, Mont. – You are hearing and watching the incredible images as a pre-holiday blizzard freezes in place millions of travelers who are trying to get home for their celebrations. We offer you the insights of one North Carolinian caught up in this winter wonder-if-we-ever-will-fly land. And he isn’t...
beckerspayer.com
4 payers named among best IT workplaces in 2023
BCBS North Carolina has the best IT department to work for in 2023, according to Computerworld. The 29th annual survey was released Dec. 13, with questions sent to nominated organizations in June. The survey consisted of 52 questions and six categories: DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices; IT turnover, promotions and growth; IT retention and engagement programs; remote/hybrid working; benefits and perks; and training and career development opportunities.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
North Carolina organizations spread awareness as biased-based incidents escalate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — December is Universal Human Rights Month, and local organizations are promoting the importance of human rights for everyone, regardless of who you are. “Biased-based incidents continue to escalate. attacks against the LGBTQ community, anti-Semetic attacks, attacks against undocumented people,” said Mark Rasdorf, the director of the Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center […]
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
(WSPA) – Duke Energy said thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are experiencing a power outage Friday morning. According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the following counties have customers without power: South Carolina The company said the outages were caused by an object coming into contact with their power lines. […]
WRAL Investigates: Good news for NC firefighters who've spent years battling increasing cancer rates
A new victory for local firefighters who continue to fight the No. 1 killer of their colleagues: Cancer. For more than four years, WRAL Investigates has highlighted alarmingly high cancer rates among firefighters, as well as their fight to get those cancers recognized as dangers of the job to receive extra benefits.
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
North Carolina getting more than $10M for on-demand transit in rural areas
North Carolina is getting more than $10 million for on-demand transit in rural areas from a new federal grant program.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
North Carolina price-gouging law now in effect after State of Emergency declared, Attorney General says
North Carolina's price-gouging law is now in effect, Attorney General Josh Stein announced, one day after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) declared a State of Emergency with freezing weather on the horizon.
WRAL
Investigators return to home of missing NC girl
Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NC General Assembly to revisit medical marijuana bill
While the bill got bipartisan support, Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives never considered it in a committee or brought it up for a vote.
