OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. ​Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO