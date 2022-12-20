ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Food Delivery Driver Assaulted During Car Jacking In West Lincoln

A good deed by a 20 year old food delivery driver ended with her being assaulted and her car taken at gunpoint Thursday in west Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the woman and her 16 year old passenger were making a delivery when they spotted three teenagers walking in the cold near Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

38-year-old Lincoln man dies after Friday morning shooting, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are now searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Officers were called to the area near 20th and Washington Streets around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call. Callers had reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Police...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance

OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. ​Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
OMAHA, NE

