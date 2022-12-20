Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said. Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges, and is being charged as an adult.
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
iheart.com
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
klin.com
Food Delivery Driver Assaulted During Car Jacking In West Lincoln
A good deed by a 20 year old food delivery driver ended with her being assaulted and her car taken at gunpoint Thursday in west Lincoln. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says the woman and her 16 year old passenger were making a delivery when they spotted three teenagers walking in the cold near Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane.
KETV.com
No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
KETV.com
No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
1011now.com
LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
doniphanherald.com
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen
OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery. Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
klkntv.com
38-year-old Lincoln man dies after Friday morning shooting, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are now searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting early Friday morning. Officers were called to the area near 20th and Washington Streets around 12:30 a.m. on a disturbance call. Callers had reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to Police...
doniphanherald.com
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
KETV.com
18-year-old man wanted for murder of Omaha woman extradited to Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The 18-year-old man wanted for the homicide of an Omaha woman was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Wednesday. Keanu Louis was arrested on Dec. 7 in Seattle for first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, Omaha police said. Louis also faces charges...
Body found near Topeka identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The body found Wednesday during the investigation into Allen's disappearance is hers, DCSO announced Friday.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Investigators looking for tips in Omaha Bank of West robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV has your first look at a pair of armed Omaha bank robbers. Investigators are offering an enhanced reward in hopes it leads to their arrest. On Dec. 8, two people entered the Bank of the West near 168th and Harrison streets around 9 a.m. While...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in Anytime Laundry robbery in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the robbery at Anytime Laundry that happened earlier this month. The Omaha Police Department arrested Jonathan Clausell for charges related to multiple incidents at Anytime Laundry. On Monday, officers reportedly responded to the business to investigation a theft...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
BREAKING: Body found at location of interest in connection to Cari Allen search
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and the Topeka Police Department went to the area and discovered a dead human body.
klkntv.com
Man holds employee at gunpoint during robbery at Wendy’s, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for the man who held an employee at gunpoint during a Monday night robbery at a local restaurant. Around 10:00 p.m., a manager at the Wendy’s near 48th and Van Dorn Streets was smoking outside when he was approached by an unknown man.
WOWT
Man pleads no contest in fatal Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting suspect appears in court and pleads no contest to second-degree murder. Daniel Atherton, 25, is accused in a shooting incident from May 2022. He allegedly shot and killed Clinton Brownlee, 39, in the area of 65th and Ames. Atherton then allegedly ran to a...
Comments / 0