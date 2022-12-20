When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.

