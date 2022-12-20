ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend

During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
The Spun

Look: NFL Starting Quarterback Had 'Noticeable Limp' Today

The Patriots may need a contingency plan at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mac Jones was apparently walking through the Patriots' locker room with a noticeable limp, according to Mike Kadlick. "Mac Jones with a noticeable limp walking through the #Patriots locker room," Kadlick announced on Twitter....
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell’s Aidan Hutchinson comment gets laugh out of reporters [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and dominate from the get-go. But, those who pay attention to the NFL, including head coach Dan Campbell, were well aware that it is pretty rare for a rookie to come in and dominate from Day 1. Hutchinson got off to a bit of a slow start, but since then, he has come on strong and he has been a very good player on the Lions’ defense.
