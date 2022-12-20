Read full article on original website
All Apex Legends holiday Twitch drops and how to get them
Apex Legends is one of many games to use Twitch drops. These freebie items provide an incentive for players and fans to watch Apex Twitch streams. To celebrate the holidays in 2022, the development team at Respawn Entertainment is reissuing a plethora of previous Twitch drops and existing skins to fans who watch a certain number of hours of Apex streams before New Year’s.
Best Roadhog counters in Overwatch 2
Roadhog isn’t Overwatch 2’s flashiest or most complicated tank, but that’s part of what makes him so special. In our opinion, he’s one of the purest expressions of the tank category on the entire roster: a big health box, a big character model, and strong peel potential. He’s been a consistently solid pick with a high skill ceiling since the first Overwatch.
Valve is bringing more fan-made skins to Dota 2 with Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache II
The first Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache featured skins made and voted on by Dota 2 fans. It sparked quite a debate and even made some question their taste, but was ultimately a success, if only for the battle pass levels. Valve has followed it up with another—the aptly named...
The 8 best Ezreal skins in League of Legends
Ezreal is the face of the AD carry role in League of Legends. Since he was introduced in 2010, he hasn’t received a major rework to his kit for one simple reason—it works perfectly. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For years Ezreal has found himself in the meta, being one of the most popular picks in both solo queue and pro play.
How to get the Festive Wreath charm in Overwatch 2
The holiday season is upon us and that means more winter-themed goodies for those who enjoy Overwatch. Not only are there a few things fans can pick up in Twitch drops and by completing challenges, but there is also something players can get just by opening up the game. The...
All leaked Ballistic abilities in Apex Legends
Christmas came early for Apex Legends fans. Fans got their first full glimpse of what could be the abilities of the battle royale’s next playable character overnight in a new Apex leak. The character’s name is Ballistic—which was hinted at in a cryptic tweet from renowned data miner Thordan Smash earlier in the month—and the leak showed off the legend’s full kit, including abilities and their descriptions. And although the character has yet to be confirmed, many fans online have already decided the character will be quite the powerhouse.
How to throw Holiday Presents at different named locations in Fortnite Winterfest 2022
As one of the most popular live-service games in the industry right now, Fortnite is known to host seasonal events that provide chances for free cosmetics and plenty of battle pass experience. Winterfest 2022 is no different, bringing back Sgt. Winter and the Holiday Presents players have come to love. One of the current quests invited players to throw them at three different named locations.
Is Warzone 2 free to play?
Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is the sequel to the hit battle royale that was released and grew in popularity in 2020. Part of the draw to the newest CoD game, Modern Warfare II, has been the promise of the highly anticipated sequel to the first game. Part of the success of the first Warzone was its free-to-play model, but now players perhaps unfamiliar with the newest iteration are wondering if Warzone 2 will also be free to play.
How to watch Kai Cenat’s Fortnite Mafia Showdown event
Kai Cenat might be one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, but the breakout star has dabbled in games quite a bit in the back half of 2022. He even hosted his own $250,000 Call of Duty tournament in October and performed well—proving he’s got more skills than just having the gift of the gab.
Apex Legends may finally get class changes—and they could fundamentally change the game
For a long time, Apex Legends’ characters have been sorted into classes that didn’t mean much outside of being a general descriptor for how each character’s abilities fit into a team. Characters with shields or other objects designed to hold down areas were put into the defensive class. Characters with scan abilities belonged to recon. Characters that mostly dealt with being aggressive and dealing damage got the assault tag.
Spotify Smashed: How a small project turned into Spotify Wrapped for Melee
The holiday season is full of different social media trends that pop up every other day, but Spotify has become a staple of December discussions thanks to its end-of-year review program called Spotify Wrapped. And while the music service may have popularized the idea, the Super Smash Bros. community got in on the fun for the first time this year thanks to one developer who decided to try and build out a personal project.
ImperialHal’s Apex Legends settings and keybindings
Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen is one of the most well-known professional players in the Apex Legends community. He’s the fourth highest-earning Apex player as of December 2022 and consistently finishes in the top three in a variety of high-profile tournaments. TSM’s superstar didn’t rise to fame overnight, though....
Why was Deku’s Smash removed from Fortnite?
The developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, has shown an incredible ability to network with other media brands and convince them to put their characters inside the battle royale. While we already had plenty of collaborations throughout 2022, Epic has closed out the year with one final big anime collab and weapon with My Hero Academia and Deku’s Smash.
Latest Pokémon News: Pikachu, Noctowl lead Go New Year event as Pokémon Company sues NFT scammers
The end of the week is upon us—and for this Pokémon columnist, it’s the final week of work for the year. But I’ve got three stories for you, including a spicy one, to end things with a bang. Niantic is continuing their pattern of heading into...
What is the Siege of Iceforge event in Hearthstone?
Hearthstone’s had small seasonal events for a long time now, but with the launch of March of the Lich King and the arrival of the game’s eleventh class, the progress journal was revamped somewhat to make room for a steady stream of little in-game questlines. The Siege of Iceforge is the second of such events to celebrate the arrival of the Scourge: here’s how you can complete it.
Everybody hates Febby: How internal drama destroyed Arkosh in Dota Pro Circuit
The Open and Closed Qualifiers for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit are over, and multiple regions are wrapped up with upsets. While Old G failed to go through, the North American region witnessed Arkosh Gaming falling apart in an unexpected manner. Despite forming a promising lineup, Arkosh even struggled to...
10 mobile games like VALORANT
The rumors that VALORANT mobile is expected to be released in 2024 are all over the internet, and leaks even suggested that the game was already being tested at the Google Play Store. Released in 2020, the game is available exclusively for PC, but after Riot published job openings related to console and mobile development, the fans of the five-vs-five tactical shooter title are anxiously waiting to be able to play their favorite game on multiple devices. But while the official release date is not announced, players can enjoy plenty of mobile games similar to VALORANT.
The meme wins: Fart Studios secure a spot in the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
The North American Dota 2 Closed Qualifiers were filled with talents from all around the world. Players from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia flooded to the region to test their mettle, but NA’s finest still prevailed. Fart Studios (FS) and Legacy, the two teams that had the most...
Where to use the key to the Under Freeway East Warehouse in DMZ
The key to maximizing your Call of Duty DMZ runs is finding and using the various keys that drop around Al Mazrah. Most places that require a key to get into have the best loot, making your mission of getting in and out with as much as you can even more exciting.
Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 12.23b
Earlier this month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments. Following...
