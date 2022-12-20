ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Senegalese athletes angered by World Cup bonuses

The decision by President Macky Sall to pay Senegal's football squad its World Cup bonus despite the team not hitting its target has caused anger for some in the West African nation. The African champions had been tasked with reaching the quarter-finals but bowed out in the second round after...
BBC

Mario Sandoval: Notorious Argentine torturer jailed

A court in Argentina has sentenced a former policeman who worked at one of the most notorious torture centres during the country's military rule to 15 years in prison. Mario Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of abducting and torturing left-wing student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 and is presumed dead.
BBC

The agony of endless wait for Indian sailors held in Nigeria

It isn't unusual for seafarers to be away from their families for Christmas and other festivals. But this festive season is particularly hard for the families of 16 Indian sailors who have been under arrest in Nigeria since November, when their ship was taken into custody by authorities there. The...
BBC

Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation

A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC

Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed

Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC

Who is striking? How Thursday 22 December’s walkouts will affect you

On Thursday picket lines will largely fall silent. Nurses, posties, railway workers and ambulance staff are back in work. But there are still some strikes happening and the respite from much of the industrial action will be brief. This is my latest daily briefing, with lots of useful information. Highway...
BBC

Euro 2022: The inside story of England's win, as told by the Lionesses

Watch Lionesses: Champions of Europe on BBC iPlayer. A new BBC film reveals the inside story of England's fairytale success at Euro 2022 - told by the players involved. In July, England made history by winning their first major women's tournament. The circumstances in which it happened - with a final against Germany at Wembley, could not have been more perfect.
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Lula taps 16 ministers ahead of inauguration

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed 16 ministers on Thursday, tapping two members of his party who oversaw states in Brazil’s northeast to run the country’s education and welfare systems. Lula is set to take office in a...
BBC

Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar

Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
US News and World Report

Spain's Penal Code Reforms Soften Penalties Linked to Catalan Separatist Leaders

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's upper house of parliament on Thursday passed reforms to the penal code affecting crimes for which several Catalan leaders were convicted after their 2017 bid for the region's independence resulted in a constitutional crisis. The overhaul removed the archaic sedition law, for which some separatist politicians...

