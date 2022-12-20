Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Used Car Dealer Wants $375k for a Lightly Used Corvette Z06
The Corvette Z06 is often hailed as “America’s supercar” or the “supercar killer,” and much of the praise comes as a result of its relatively decent starting price. The 2023 Z06 has a starting MSRP of just $105,300, less than half the price of the cheapest Ferrari. With options and upgrades, it’s possible to push the price of a Z06 convertible past $160,000, but that’s only a fraction of one Illinois dealer’s asking price. Volo Auto Sales has a 2023 Corvette Z06 3LZ on sale for $375,000, more than 2.5 times the car’s $148,495 sticker price.
ConsumerAffairs
Here are the used cars that provide the best value
Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Ultimate Blizzard Vehicle
A huge percentage of the country is under some sort of winter storm watch or warning right now. Here in Chicago, it appears the amount of snow we're going to get will be easily manageable but the temps are supposed to be very, very cold. Naturally, the state of Mother...
This Rare V12 GMC Crackerbox Truck Is Sitting in a Florida Warehouse Waiting to Be Finished
Bruce Wilson via YouTubeIt's not every day you find a 55-year-old semi truck with 700 hp just sitting in a building.
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Cybertruck Will Be Its Best Product Ever
Tesla's Cybertruck is not being talked about enough. It's going to have a record number of add-ons and features making it Tesla's best product ever. There is a web style camper being built for the Cybertruck that attaches easily to the back of the Cybertruck. It will sit on top of the Cybertruck, doubling the amount of storage that you can use.
Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Z06 Sounds Like It Rips
Adding boost can only make the Z06 even wilder than before.
Truth About Cars
Study Claims Odometer Rollbacks Are Making a Comeback
The latest research from Carfax has led the company to report that more than 1.9 million vehicles on the road have rolled-back odometers – noting that this represents a 7 percent increase against the previous year. “Many people think odometer fraud disappeared with the invention of digital odometers,” stated...
electrek.co
The Chevy Bolt is about to be a screaming deal – at least until March
The Chevy Bolt is already a great enough deal to get our Electrek Vehicle of the Year award, but after the US Treasury delayed its guidance on battery sourcing requirements, that deal might be even better – but only for the next couple of months. At $25,600 MSRP for...
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
knowtechie.com
Quick, this $100 space heater is down to an insanely low $30
Do you need a reliable space heater to keep you warm during the colder months? Look no further; we have the perfect solution for you. Normally priced at $100, this high-quality space heater from TrusTech is now on sale for just $30 with promo code 70UL7Z6V. That’s a savings of 70% off the original price.
torquenews.com
Toyota Offers Catalytic Converter Theft Protection
Buying accessories or add-ons with a new vehicle purchase is one way dealerships inflate your new car price and are often recommended against to keep new-car costs down. However, here is one must-have optional accessory Toyota now offers that you will be glad you agreed to on the 2023 Toyota Prius that it turns out will also greatly benefit some earlier Prius models as well. Plus, find out how to save money by installing this accessory yourself.
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
Truth About Cars
McLaren Recalls Arturas Equipped With the Wrong Kind of Nuts
We’ve been hearing of recalls impacting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in recent weeks, but supercar manufacturers don’t have that kind of scale. McLaren recently issued a recall, and the number of vehicles involved and the component triggering the whole mess is tiny. The British automaker recalled 164...
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 2008 Lotus Elise California SC
It's so cold outside that I've started Zillowing homes in Florida. And with certain exceptions, I don't much like Florida. Well, I can at least look at convertibles and dream of warmer weather. Such as this 2008 Lotus Elise. For $47,500, this Elise has an upgraded suspension, brakes, and rotors....
Thieves Fail To Get Durangos From Dodge Factory
Car thrives really suck sometimes but the upside to their lack of morality is a distinct blank spot wherever they keep their judgment and intelligence. That’s exactly what got put on display as two Durangos were saved because of a very minor security feature. In fact, the whole story is pretty funny and it might shock you to find out just what incredibly advanced precautions led to the forwarding of these thieves' plans. However, perhaps this story will serve as a warning to all of you thieves out there, watch out for chain-link fences.
nextbigfuture.com
Typical Diesel Truck Loads in the US, China and Europe
FreightWaves claims to be the most trusted provider of global supply chain market intelligence. They provide data on Semi truck load capacity. Big rigs are limited by federal regulation to a maximum loaded weight of 80,000 pounds including cargo. The type and weight of the truck when empty changes how much can be carried.
Truth About Cars
Five Companies and Dealers on the Naughty List
Maybe it's a coincidence, or maybe we're just paying closer attention as we trawl for news -- or maybe it's that phenomenon where when you see a story on a given topic, you start seeing more. Regardless, we've seen a ton of "dealership behaving badly" stories lately. As well as...
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Truth About Cars
Ford CEO Ready for a Years-Long Quality Improvement Initiative
Ford has had an incredibly busy past few years. The automaker has announced a new Mustang variant and released its first electric pickup truck in the F-150 Lightning. That type of execution takes coordination and planning, and any slipups can lead to significant quality control issues, and Ford CEO Jim Farley has his finger directly on the pulse of the problem.
