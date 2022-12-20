ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NebraskaTV

Governor-elect Jim Pillen announces official resignation from Board of Regents

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor will sign off officially from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents on January 4. "It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents," said Governor-elect Jim Pillen. "I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska."
NebraskaTV

INTERVIEW: Secretary of State Bob Evnen breaks down voter numbers

Lawmakers had a rare request for Nebraska's secretary of state this year, as the office already expanded their audit of the 2022 general election. Secretary Bob Evnen was asked to make a list of everybody who voted on election day, a request that has never been made before. Evnen said...
NebraskaTV

Replacement for Senator Hilgers' legislative seat announced

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and Governor Pete Ricketts announced Beau Ballard will be the next senator for Legislative District 21. "Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was 12 years old when his grandfather ran for Legislature," said Governor-elect Pillen. "He will fight to cut government spending, provide transformative property tax relief, and protect our commonsense, conservative values. Beau is a small business owner who understands the grit, determination and attention to details it takes to be successful. He will work hard for the people of District 21 and the State of Nebraska."
NebraskaTV

Ricketts says Nebraska has taken steps to address workforce challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. — Employment in Nebraska climbed above pre-pandemic levels this year as the state’s challenge is finding enough workers to fill open positions. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state consistently has among the lowest unemployment rates and ranks number one for the percent of people in the workforce.
NebraskaTV

Governor-Elect Pillen announces pay increase with state troopers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol Troopers will see the largest pay increase in the past 20 years under a new agreement. Governor-Elect Jim Pillen said the agreement reached with the State Law Enforcement Bargaining Council will will take effect July 1, 2023. The contract agreement with SLEBC includes:
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Public Service Commission Webinar focusing on BEAD

LINCOLN, Neb. — Efforts are happening now to expand high-speed internet access across the state. The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in conjunction with Connect Nebraska working group will hold the first in a series of webinars focusing on the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program on Wednesday, December 21, beginning at 2 p.m.
NebraskaTV

Ricketts says he's run government like a businesss

LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Pete Ricketts says running government like a business has been a priority. As his eight-year term comes to a close, Ricketts says not only has he worked to improve conditions for businesses, he says he's tried to bring a business approach to government. He points...
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: December 22, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - ADM Introduces “Faces of Food” Video Series and Features Nebraska Family. - Nebraska Women in Agriculture conference registration opens January 3.
NebraskaTV

DHHS, Dept. of Ag investigate gastrointestinal illnesses from alfalfa sprouts

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends the public avoid eating alfalfa sprouts while they investigate a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses. According to DHHS, the illnesses were caused by the bacteria Salmonella Typhimurium. As of Dec. 23, 12 individuals reported illness after consuming...
NebraskaTV

Power providers deal with challenges of arctic blast

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — This blast of subzero temps has hit central Nebraska hard but fortunately, power crews report few outages. Amanda Groff at Southern Public Power District said they had only one minor situation. Groff said crews stand ready if needed, no matter the weather. With wind chills...
NebraskaTV

Washington AG files suit against 3 pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserted that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
