Two dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
KETV.com
Ruptured Keystone pipeline segment in Kansas cleared for reopening
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. — Previous coverage in the video above. Canada-based TC Energy announced Friday that U.S. government regulators approved its restart plan for the Keystone XL pipeline's segment running from Steele City, Nebraska, to Cushing, Oklahoma. The 36-inch pipe ruptured earlier in December, spilling roughly 14,000 barrels of...
KETV.com
New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
KETV.com
Nebraska health officials investigating cluster of Salmonella-related gastrointestinal illnesses
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it's investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses caused by Salmonella Typhimurium. Health officials said the root of the problem may lie in alfalfa sprouts. To date, 12 people affected have reported eating alfalfa sprouts between Dec....
KETV.com
'Pleased when we see any relief': Executive order to help hospital staffing
Neb. — On Thursday, health care leaders felt heard by state leaders. The new executive order furthers pandemic policies, loosening restrictions on who can work in a hospital. Care providers, including nurses, can get a provisional license, so they can hit the ground running before they are officially certified. The waiting period between graduation and certification exams can be months.
KETV.com
Watch: 12-year-old buys more than $11,000 in Christmas presents for kids he doesn't know
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (Video above: KARE via CNN) — Jonathan Werner sold thousands of dollars worth of popcorn for his Boy Scout troop and used his prize winnings from those efforts to pay it forward this Christmas. This week, Werner went shopping to provide gifts for children in Minnesota foster...
Comments / 0