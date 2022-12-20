ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

FOX2now.com

The Bells of Joy to play "Christmas for St. Charles"

The Bells of Joy will ring in Christmas weekend with "Christmas for St. Charles." Last-minute holiday shoppers flock to St. Louis-area …. Stores, big and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area

The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. Exit ramp closed on SB 170.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Exit ramp closed on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

MODOT works to clear roads this morning

This morning, MODOT is most concerned about the harsh cold and wind. Fox2News meteorologist John Fuller, on the other hand, claims 40 miles per hour is expected today. Wind gusts will make driving dangerous on the roadways until around noon today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January

There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute, full-body workout that's on Zoom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky

Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware. What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. "It has been brutal," said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold

Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis some time to prepare for snow and an arctic blast. And that's just what road crews around the area have been doing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm

With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Blair's Social Second: Are you changing your holiday …. Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?. Deadline to apply for Ill. flood disaster aid loans. Thursday, December 22 is the deadline to apply for flood disaster assistance in St. Clair County, Illinois. Woman injured in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis

Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours. Calls 'though...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

