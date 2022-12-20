Read full article on original website
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The Bells of Joy to play "Christmas for St. Charles"
The Bells of Joy will ring in Christmas weekend with "Christmas for St. Charles."
Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area
The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures.
Exit ramp closed on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
Late-night windchill near Top 10 coldest marks in St. Louis history
An arctic blast rocked St. Louis on the second night of winter, and it could very well be one for the record books by the time it ends.
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
MODOT works to clear roads this morning
This morning, MODOT is most concerned about the harsh cold and wind. Fox2News meteorologist John Fuller claims 40 miles per hour wind gusts are expected today. Wind gusts will make driving dangerous on the roadways until around noon today.
Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January
There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute, full-body workout that's on Zoom.
Tim's Travels: Have a good time golfing without experience
To call Tim Ezell a golfer may be a bit of a stretch.
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky
Tim learn how to winterrize his own when Tim meets with owner, Tim Brainneky of Branneky true value hardware.
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
MoDOT, municipal crews ready to face snow and cold
Two days of quiet weather have given St. Louis some time to prepare for snow and an arctic blast. And that's just what road crews around the area have been doing.
Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm
With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling.
Wednesday Forecast
Blair’s Social Second: Are you changing your holiday …. Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?. Deadline to apply for Ill. flood disaster aid loans. Thursday, December 22 is the deadline to apply for flood disaster assistance in St. Clair County, Illinois. Woman injured in...
Tim’s Travels: Step into Another World at The Enchanted Forest Treehouse
ST. LOUIS — Tim gets away for a bit at the Enchanted Forest Treehouse in Union, Missouri. See how you can get away for a winter retreat!
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours.
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
