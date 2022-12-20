Read full article on original website
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
wabi.tv
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
Portland, Augusta and More Maine Cities, Towns Have Free Sand During the Winter
While Maine is the perfect place to capture gorgeous winter photos worthy of social media or an old-school postcard, the season also brings cold temperatures and slick ice you have to watch out for. And as much as shoveling and clearing snow with your blower allows you to at least...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Judge orders former owners of Knox County contracting company to pay $744K to customers
ROCKLAND, Maine — The former owners of a Knox County contracting business must pay a total of $744,253 to customers after a judge ruling. In September, Knox County Justice Bruce Mallonee ruled Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart must pay the sum, with the appeal window passing last week, the Courier-Gazette reported.
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
wabi.tv
Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
wabi.tv
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry for Deer Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
wabi.tv
RV Park opens Trenton’s first “Drive Through Christmas Light Show”
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - We’ve taken you along many holiday light displays this month, but how about one that you have to *drive* through to enjoy?. The Acadia Holiday Light Show at Timberland Acres is in its inaugural season as the only drive-through light show in the Acadia National Park area.
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
