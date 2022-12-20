ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
BELMONT, ME
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
BANGOR, ME
