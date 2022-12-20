ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

southhillenterprise.com

A Holiday Staple That You Can Grow

Whether you make your own sauce or push it out of an Ocean Spray can, cranberry sauce is a staple at our holiday tables. In commercials, we often see people in waders standing in thigh high water surrounded by floating cranberries. This might be the scenario for a commercial grower. But with proper care, the home gardener can grow cranberries.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOWK 13 News

What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?

(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
13newsnow.com

3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'

WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia

Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Coffee Shops & Cafes in New Jersey

- If you love coffee, you're lucky because you can find some of the best coffee shops in New Jersey. There are some fantastic places to stop for a bite to eat, a cup of tea, or a hot drink. Here are a few of them. Boho Cafe in Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

