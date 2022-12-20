Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
A Holiday Staple That You Can Grow
Whether you make your own sauce or push it out of an Ocean Spray can, cranberry sauce is a staple at our holiday tables. In commercials, we often see people in waders standing in thigh high water surrounded by floating cranberries. This might be the scenario for a commercial grower. But with proper care, the home gardener can grow cranberries.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.
VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs. In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors...
What is the favorite Christmas food in West Virginia?
(WOWK) — West Virginians love their regional foods like “hillbilly hotdogs,” pepperoni rolls and Tudor’s biscuits. So, what are the favorite holiday foods in the Mountain State? A recent Crestline study found the answer by analyzing over 2,100 Americans about their favorite and least favorite holiday foods. With the data, Crestline created a list with […]
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Virginia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozen
People traveling to and around Virginia need to frequently check for updates that may impact their plans, such as cancellations and closures. For example, VDOT has suspended the service of its two Northern Neck ferries—Merry Point and Sunnybank.
How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia
Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia. We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.
Thousands still without power in Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people in Hampton Roads and northern North Carolina have lost power on Friday as a powerful cold front moves into the area. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dominion Energy says 17,000 customers are still without power in southeast Virginia and Northern North Carolina, and crews will continue working to restore power throughout the evening Friday and on Saturday.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Discover the Coldest Place in Virginia
Known as the Mother of Presidents, Virginia is home to a rich history. Here, you can find many historical sites and museums, with some being older than the United States itself. It’s also home to a diverse climate, thanks to its coastal regions and mountains. But where exactly is the coldest place in Virginia?
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
5 Best Coffee Shops & Cafes in New Jersey
- If you love coffee, you're lucky because you can find some of the best coffee shops in New Jersey. There are some fantastic places to stop for a bite to eat, a cup of tea, or a hot drink. Here are a few of them. Boho Cafe in Montclair.
