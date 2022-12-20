ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eunice News

4 sought in domestic violence cases

Domestic abuse battery is a serious matter that can lead to injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted for domestic abuse battery. Stevey Renell Bias is a black male, 26 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1842 Lennie Johnson St., Crowley. Joseph Lee…
CROWLEY, LA
Eunice News

Pistol misfires, shoots 3

Gun rights proponents often say guns don’t shoot people, people shoot people. Well, Eunice Police responded to an incident on Friday about a 9mm semi-auto pistol that shot three people. It was an accident, but nevertheless the scene in the 1800 block of Betty included a Jennings 9mm pistol and three wounded people. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, who is ending a 40-year in law enforcement at…
Eunice News

Themes to 40 years of crime history

Crime in Eunice has been an ever-changing story, but with definite themes through the years. On Monday, outgoing Police Chief Randy Fontenot discussed the four decades he has been in law enforcement in Eunice. The end of 2018 and beginning of 2019 was when Eunice began to be plagued with shootings, he said. “Now, it was happening in other places, but it hadn’t hit Eunice yet,” he said of the…
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street. APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Radio log

The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 20 02:11 Suspicious person in the 200 block of South 8th. 02:24 Suspicious subject in the area of 8th and Park. 05:58 Report of a broke down truck in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of Aymond. 10:03 Dog complaint in the 400 block of Kyries Hebert. 10:12 Wreck reported in the 100 block of Park,…
EUNICE, LA

