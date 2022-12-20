Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Dec. 6 Jeanerette home invasion
On Dec. 9, KLFY reported on an attempted home invasion in which one suspect was killed and two others were wanted for their role in the crime that occurred on Dec. 6 at 900 Old Jeanerette Rd.
Woman arrested after armed robbery, hit-and-run, shooting in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish woman was arrested after stealing a truck, driving it recklessly and shooting at least two people with a gun found inside it, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a local business on Christman Road in Lake Charles Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. […]
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Man sentenced after stealing 54 firearms from Youngsville shooting range
A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing 116 firearms from gun stores in Youngsville and Benton.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
Rayne man accused of using ‘large knife’ in aggravated burglary
A Rayne man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary at a local gas station, according to the Rayne Police Department (RPD).
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
4 sought in domestic violence cases
Domestic abuse battery is a serious matter that can lead to injury or death. Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking these individuals wanted for domestic abuse battery. Stevey Renell Bias is a black male, 26 years of age. He is 5’ 6” in height, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 1842 Lennie Johnson St., Crowley. Joseph Lee…
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Port Barre Police Department Arrest The Christmas Grinch [WATCH]
Watch as the Port Barre Police Department takes down the Christmas Grinch and then put into their famous pink slammer. The Grinch took Santa's toys and it wasn't long before he was taken down and put into the back of a police cruiser. The video ends with the Christmas Grinch...
Pistol misfires, shoots 3
Gun rights proponents often say guns don’t shoot people, people shoot people. Well, Eunice Police responded to an incident on Friday about a 9mm semi-auto pistol that shot three people. It was an accident, but nevertheless the scene in the 1800 block of Betty included a Jennings 9mm pistol and three wounded people. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, who is ending a 40-year in law enforcement at…
Themes to 40 years of crime history
Crime in Eunice has been an ever-changing story, but with definite themes through the years. On Monday, outgoing Police Chief Randy Fontenot discussed the four decades he has been in law enforcement in Eunice. The end of 2018 and beginning of 2019 was when Eunice began to be plagued with shootings, he said. “Now, it was happening in other places, but it hadn’t hit Eunice yet,” he said of the…
Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested
The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening; after an investigation a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for her son
Three arrested for local armed robbery
Police said on December 21, 2022, the suspects responsible for the armed robbery were located and three suspects were arrested.
kalb.com
APD investigating early morning shooting on Turner Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning around 3:05 a.m. on Turner Street. APD said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim claimed he was sitting in his vehicle under his carport when we heard several gunshots and felt a bullet strike his leg. He saw an unknown vehicle driving away from the front of his home. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for the non-life-threatening wound.
Alabama man reportedly shot after father’s funeral in Louisiana
A Spanish Fort man was shot three times Monday during an argument at a Louisiana family gathering shortly after his father’s funeral, according to news reports. Michael Lancaster, 51, suffered wounds to the head and upper body but was expected to survive, WBRZ reported. James Blake, 66, of Kasilof,...
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 20 02:11 Suspicious person in the 200 block of South 8th. 02:24 Suspicious subject in the area of 8th and Park. 05:58 Report of a broke down truck in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of Aymond. 10:03 Dog complaint in the 400 block of Kyries Hebert. 10:12 Wreck reported in the 100 block of Park,…
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
