Tacoma, WA

KING 5

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

80 rounds fired during early morning shooting in Parkland

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Early Tuesday (Dec. 20) morning, at 4:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele St S in Parkland. When deputies arrived, they located the 911 caller and her boyfriend, who...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Man arrested after ramming stolen van through SODO business' fence

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 40-year-old man after he reportedly drove a stolen van through a business' fence in SODO. Officers saw the reported stolen van parked in the 700 block of South Andover Street around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Seattle police said they tried to talk to the driver but he drove off, ramming through the chain link fence of a business and then backing into one of the officer's patrol cars.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Seattle mother, boyfriend pled not-guilty in 4-year-old's death

SEATTLE — A Queen Anne couple was charged with murder Thursday in connection to the killing of a 4-year-old boy. The boy's mother, Cynthia Enyeart, and her boyfriend, Junior Asghedom, both pled not guilty before a King County judge. Police said the boy was found dead at an apartment...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle

Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man accused of threatening prosecutors

An Olympia man is being accused of sending threatening emails to prosecutors, causing them to fear for their safety. Olympia police arrested Jared J. Bailey, 38, on December 8, a day after the Olympia City Prosecutor reported that staff had been receiving threatening emails from the suspect. A prosecutor told...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

'I want to help stop this guy': Seattle police investigating after three runners report being assaulted

SEATTLE — Seattle police have received three reports of joggers being groped. One incident was reported in April, another in November, and a third report came in on Dec. 17. The most recent incident happened near Colman Park. It is usually a peaceful place, according to Trisha, who asks that we do not use her last name because of what happened on Saturday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP trooper hit during crash on WB I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND – A Washington State Patrol trooper was struck in his patrol car by two vehicles during a crash on westbound I-90 near milepost 32. Right now, multiple collisions are blocking both east and westbound I- 90. Westbound is closed at milepost 37, and eastbound is closed at milepost 34. The crash near milepost 32 in North bend involves...
NORTH BEND, WA
Justin Ward

Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex

Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA

