Tuscaloosa, AL

Former Alabama WR Jameson Williams makes it clear which college he claims as his alma-mater

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

After a recent Instagram post showed former Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams’ journey together to the NFL, the former Alabama wide receiver made sure to voice his opinion. In the comment section, he replied, “Yal ain have to put the o state joint,” Williams said.

Ultimately, he makes it rather clear that he doesn’t claim Ohio State as his alma mater. Instead, it seems pretty evident that Alabama is the school that Williams prefers to claim. After all, he did get an opportunity to create value for himself in Tuscaloosa. A lot of value at that.

In his lone season at Alabama, Williams hauled in 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist which is given to the nation’s most outstanding wide receiver.

Meanwhile, he hardly scratched the surface in Columbus as the Buckeyes’ coaching staff failed to utilize his skillset in their offense. The Missouri native played sparingly while recording 15 receptions for 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

It just goes to show that Williams’ presence was much more appreciated in his time at Alabama. When asked about who Williams claims as his school, here is what he had to say:

“Ohio State fans be tripping. They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. They disowned me. I went to Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from Bama.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Williams’ professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Comments / 46

Cliff Richey
3d ago

ROLL TIDE, J W Bama claims you for sure the GOAT saw your potential we all thank you for your talent as a great receiver. 🐘🌊🐘🌊🐘🌊

Reply
7
Jeff Brown
3d ago

Yo quit trippin bro, you couldn’t even crack the lineup at THE Ohio State University. You still got butthurt from the splinters from ridin the pine.

Reply(5)
6
Me and 5000 others
3d ago

Well he has shown OSU correct..HE WAS SITTING BEHIND JSN.I bet Jsn has more than 1 reception his rookie year..

Reply
4
 

