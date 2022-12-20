ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama OL commit backs off of verbal commitment, set to sign with PAC-12 program

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH22z_0jp9EOnD00
James Quigg / For the Daily Press-USA TODAY NETWORK

Recently, reports circulated that 2023 Alabama offensive line commit Raymond Pulido had backed off of his commitment to the Tide. Later on, his father, Robert, confirmed the news via Twitter.

The caption read, “Very proud of our son….many might not see it as the popular decision. Having trust in your position coach matters,” Pulido said. He then went on to add, “Development matters, being close to family and friends matters…keep working, dedication and be the best at what you do son.”

The native of Apple Valley, California was one of five offensive linemen committed to Alabama as a part of the 2023 recruiting class. However, Pulido will now be spending his college days in the PAC-12 for the Wildcats football program.

As for the Tide, they will likely look to add one more offensive lineman to the class. There is a strong chance that it could be five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. The Iowa commit took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa over the weekend and has been trending toward Alabama ever since. I would be surprised if the Iowa native doesn’t flip his commitment to the Tide. He is set to make his official college decision on Wednesday.

Roll Tide Wire wikl continue to follow Alabama football recruiting news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama running back feels 2023 class will return domination

Former Alabama running back, Bo Scarbrough feels Alabama football’s 2023 recruiting class may help Alabama return to dominant fashion. The Crimson Tide secured another top recruiting class Wednesday, signing multiple five-stars. Alabama currently has the consensus No. 1 2023 ranked recruiting class. Scarbrough believes this group has what it takes to help Alabama reclaim the title of being the undisputed kings of college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Signs JUCO Speedster Receiver

The Alabama Crimson Tide is having a busy Wednesday as the college football world is celebrating National Early Signing Day for the class of 2023. The Tide is currently securing the No. 1 class in the country and one of the highlights is JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson signed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trent Dilfer makes bold recruiting pitch for UAB to Alabama high school players

Trent Dilfer was a surprising choice when he was named the head coach at UAB on Dec. 1. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and former ESPN analyst, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL and was named a Pro Bowler in 1997, had no head coaching experience outside of his time leading Lipscomb Academy’s football program for 4 seasons and his time at the helm the Elite 11 quarterback camp.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night. At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy