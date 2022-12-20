ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Former Alabama five-star OT Tommy Brockermeyer transferring to TCU

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUiol_0jp9DiDQ00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer announced that he was transferring to TCU on Tuesday. He will be the second Tide transfer to join the Horned Frogs this off-season by way of the transfer portal. The other transfer is former Tide wideout, JoJo Earle. He announced his decision late last week.

Brockermeyer chose Alabama coming out of high school even though his father and older brother both played for Texas. Interestingly enough, Tommy has a twin brother, James, who also signed in the same class. Now, it appears the two have split up as Tommy will be playing for TCU while James remains at Alabama.

Tommy was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and was perceived by many to have an immediate impact along the Tide’s offensive front. However, that did not happen. Instead, the Texas native suffered some injuries that set him back and caused him to miss a lot of time. During his two-year career at Alabama, he played in just two games.

The Horned Frogs have made it clear that their program is doing everything it possibly can to stay on top and rightfully so. With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC soon, it looks like Sonny Dykes’ program could be the ‘cream of the crop’ in the Big 12.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Brockermeyer’s college career as well as other Alabama football news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed

We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
GEORGIA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Four-Star Quarterback Signs With Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday. The La., native ranks No. 74 nationally, No. 9 in quarterbacks, and No. 5 in the state of La., according to 247Sports Composite. The senior is a dual-threat quarterback with incredible accuracy, can make positive plays...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Recruit's Mom Looked 'Pissed' With His Decision

National Signing Day is a huge day for families around the country. There's quite a bit that goes into a collegiate decision, especially in today's age of NIL and player empowerment. On Wednesday, Peyton Bowen's mother didn't look too happy with her son's decision. The five-star safety recruit originally reached...
EUGENE, OR
DawgsDaily

Georgia's Longest Standing Commit Makes it Official

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Nick Saban thanks Deion Sanders as Alabama assistant transitions to Colorado

The best assistant coach in the country for recruiting players in the 2023 class? By 247 Sports’ rankings, that distinction belongs to Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Kelly, who has also served as the Tide’ associate defensive coordinator the past four seasons, was involved in recruiting six of Alabama’s signees as part of its 27-player class announced Wednesday. That included a pair of five stars from Montgomery in James Smith and Qua Russaw, whose pledges on national signing day gave Kelly the highest recruiter ranking by 247 Sports’ metrics in the nation.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
Black Enterprise

Black Women Are Face of Recruitment for University of South Carolina Football

Two Black women, Jessica Jackson and Jasmin Moses, have helped build the University of South Carolina Gamecocks’ highest-ranked recruiting football class since 2012. According to Greenville News, Jackson is the director of on-campus recruiting; Moses works as the assistant director. Together, the women organize every aspect of the program, which includes the on-campus experience, scheduling current players to host prospects in their dorms, and even décor for the suites at Williams-Brice Stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Local lineman inks with Tennessee

A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
LSUCountry

BREAKING: Top 100 WR Jalen Brown Signs With LSU

Florida 4-star wide receiver Jalen Brown has made it official. He’s an LSU Tiger. The Top 100 prospect has signed his letter of intent and will enroll early, Brown confirmed to LSU Country. For LSU to hold onto Brown is a massive win for this program. An incredibly gifted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
246K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy