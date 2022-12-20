ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, WI

Door County Pulse

Eagles Down Clippers in Boys Hoops

Southern Door’s boys basketball team dominated the first half Tuesday with a 17-point lead at intermission and went on to win at home over Sturgeon Bay, 70-51. The Eagles, who made only three baskets behind the 3-point arc, had three players score in double figures led by Drew Daoust with a game-high 34 points. Jared Hawkey added 20 points with Taylor Schaefer scoring 11 more.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count

We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
MANITOWOC, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Grafton grad earns Ivy League accolades

Former Black Hawks star running back Joey Giorgi making a name for himself at Columbia University with second-team honors. GRAFTON HIGH SCHOOL alumnus Joey Giorgi was chosen to the Ivy League second team as a running back for Columbia this season. Photo by Carlisle Stockton/Columbia University Athletics.
GRAFTON, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Colorado Knocks Marquette Out Early

Colorado opened up a 12-0 lead on Marquette women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon at the McGuire Center, and that was that. Your final: Colorado 71, Marquette 48. No, there isn’t anything else to discuss here. Marquette was down 19-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-4 with 7:31 left in the second. After Jordan King pulled Marquette within 18, 26-8, Aaronette Vonleh scored on the other end for the Buffs to push the margin back to 20 and it never went back under that line. It was 35-13 at the half. It was 56-27 after three quarters. The only reason that Marquette got to 48 is because the referees assessed a technical foul at the horn on Colorado and Chloe Marotta sank her free throws.
BOULDER, CO
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Door County Pulse

Nature Programs at Crossroads

Continue the holiday fun with family programs at Crossroads at Big Creek. Appropriate for the whole family, the free Conifers Talk and Walk on Dec. 27, 2-3 pm, will begin in the lab with hands-on lessons about conifers and continue with a walk in the forest. Meet at the Collins Learning Center.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued

MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin child dies from the flu

Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Southeast Wisconsin winter storm watch; blizzard conditions possible

MILWAUKEE – A Winter Storm watch has been posted for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 am Thursday, Dec. 22 through 6 on Saturday, Dec. 24. A blizzard continues to look likely across the area. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Winter Storm Watch 6am Thursday...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season. "During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurant openings, closings and reopenings at the end of 2022

In light of the holiday season, many of us are spending more time in restaurants with friends and families. But you may have found that your favorite, legacy restaurant is now closed. Over the past few months, a number of old favorites have shuttered their doors here in Milwaukee while new restaurants have filled their place. In some cases, former legacy restaurants have been resurrected. Lori Fredrich, editor for OnMilwaukee and expert on Milwaukee area cuisine offers this summary of the prominent restaurant closing, openings and reopenings season.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Community Policy