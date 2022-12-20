Read full article on original website
Record falls at midnight, as Arctic attack lingers
If you think Emporia broke low temperature records Thursday, think again. The “high” at Emporia Municipal Airport Thursday was set at midnight, before the winter blast hit in force. It was 33 degrees. In 1998, Emporia only rose to 14.
Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket fac…
Chase County COVID spike may be over
When it comes to coronavirus, Chase County is improving while Lyon and Greenwood Counties are not. A weekly update posted Wednesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows Chase County has dropped from a “high” incidence rate to “substantial,” meaning less than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
Ready or not, winter storm comes
The winter solstice occurs at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. The biggest winter storm of the season is giving parts of central Kansas a sneak preview. Patches of light freezing drizzle developed Wednesday morning, with Emporia on the east edge of it and most of Chase County at risk. Emporia Municipal Airport had moments of freezing fog and mist during the night.
Supermarket deals with below-zero sprinkler surprise
Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler. “One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good’s Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
Authorities share storm travel emergency plans
If the snow was coming gently, one to three inches might be relatively easy. But the winter storm arriving in Emporia will bring it powerfully, with strong northwest winds that could cause blowing or drifting.
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
UPDATE: Slick roads lead to turnpike crash, injuring two
Slick conditions led to a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in Chase County Wednesday evening that left two people injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle lost traction around 5:45 p.m. in a northbound lane at mile marker 109, near Cottonwood Falls. It clipped a car in the inside lane, making it accelerate, spin and the median wall.
City establishes homelessness taskforce
The Emporia City Commission approved a resolution to establish a homelessness taskforce with a goal to find workable solutions for the community, Wednesday morning. Commissioner Susan Brinkman was appointed as the commissioner liaison for the taskforce. She had challenged the commission to tackle the issue following the city’s approval of an “unlawful camping” ordinance on Nov. 17.
Man pleads not guilty to fondling teen
A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager. Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
