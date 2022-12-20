Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Fontana Herald News
Children living in mobile home park in Fontana get special holiday visit from Hoop Bus
Children living in a mobile home park received a holiday visit from some special visitors on Dec. 22. The Hoop Bus arrived at the Fontana Mobile Home Park on Slover Avenue that morning, bringing dozens of toys that were distributed to the youth. Fontana resident Kareem Gongora partnered with local...
Fontana Herald News
Santa Claus visits Foothill Builders Mart - True Value in Fontana
There was a lot of holiday joy at Foothill Builders Mart - True Value in Fontana on Dec. 17. The annual December celebration included more than 25 vendors at the parking lot of the store. Hundreds of toys were collected so that Santa Claus could give them to children inside...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana Rotary Club partners with CityLink to spread Christmas cheer
The Fontana Rotary Club was involved in spreading a lot of holiday joy in Fontana recently. Rotary Club President David Dragnich presented Pastor Victor Arias with a check for $1,000 from the club to help with CityLink's “Toy Store,” which provides Christmas presents for kids who would otherwise go wanting.
Fontana Herald News
Members of Miss Black Awareness court are crowned in Fontana
Members of the 55th Miss Black Awareness court have been crowned. Liyah Belvins was named 2022-23 Miss Black Awareness in Fontana during the annual ceremony at the Cypress Center on Dec. 17. She was crowned by Mrs. California USA Tee Lee Sifn. Other members of the 2022-23 court are:. •...
Fontana Herald News
Ephesians New Testament Church will hold revival Dec. 27-29
Ephesians New Testament Church will host “Three Days of Revival, Renewal, and Refreshment” on Dec. 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker will be Dr. Mary Ruffin of Greater New Faith Church No. 2 in Pomona. The revival will take place at the Ephesians New...
Fontana Herald News
Chaffey College distributes more than 400 holiday gifts to students in need
Maria Carrera has struggled to stay on the path toward a college degree, pushing through job loss from the pandemic and the challenges of being a single mother. But she had a moment of relief this week in the form of two wrapped holiday presents and smiles on her children’s faces.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana residents can enjoy nice weather during Christmas weekend; see parade photos
Temperatures are plummeting below freezing in most of the United States, but residents of Fontana and the rest of Southern California are fortunate because they will be enjoying beautiful weather during the Christmas holidays. There will be sunny skies and breezy conditions, with temperatures in the upper 70s, in Fontana...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies after suffering medical emergency following court appearance
An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died after suffering a medical emergency following a court appearance at the Victorville Courthouse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 21, Jose Luis Quesada, a 51-year-old Victorville resident, was transported from the courthouse to Victor Valley Global Medical...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is shot and wounded in apparent road rage incident in Rosena Ranch, north of Fontana
A woman was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident in the Rosena Ranch area north of Fontana on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Just before noon, deputies assigned to the Fontana Station responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Sycamore...
Fontana Herald News
Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents
Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
Fontana Herald News
Two vehicles collide in Fontana on Dec. 21; one motorist is arrested on DUI charges
One motorist was arrested on DUI charges after a collision between two vehicles in Fontana on Dec. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. At 11:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury crash involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Fontana Herald News
Collision involving two vehicles takes place in Fontana; one driver is briefly trapped inside car
A traffic collision took place in the area of Citrus and Miller avenues in Fontana on Dec. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The crash involved a Nissan 370Z and a Honda Odyssey at 10:06 p.m., said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. There were no injuries, but the...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is arrested for allegedly shooting another teen on Interstate 10 Freeway
A teenager who allegedly shot and wounded another teen in an incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at about 11:15 p.m., the CHP said in a news release on Dec. 23. Officers assigned to...
Fontana Herald News
Police seek public's help in solving murder of man in Colton
Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year. Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation. Officers arrived and found the...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Colton; suspect is arrested
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department. On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly had a shotgun is arrested after his vehicle hits parked cars in Fontana
A suspect who allegedly had a shotgun was arrested after his vehicle hit some parked cars in Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 22, according to the Fontana Police Department. At 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a traffic collision involving a truck that damaged...
