Santa Claus visits Foothill Builders Mart - True Value in Fontana

There was a lot of holiday joy at Foothill Builders Mart - True Value in Fontana on Dec. 17. The annual December celebration included more than 25 vendors at the parking lot of the store. Hundreds of toys were collected so that Santa Claus could give them to children inside...
Fontana Rotary Club partners with CityLink to spread Christmas cheer

The Fontana Rotary Club was involved in spreading a lot of holiday joy in Fontana recently. Rotary Club President David Dragnich presented Pastor Victor Arias with a check for $1,000 from the club to help with CityLink's “Toy Store,” which provides Christmas presents for kids who would otherwise go wanting.
Members of Miss Black Awareness court are crowned in Fontana

Members of the 55th Miss Black Awareness court have been crowned. Liyah Belvins was named 2022-23 Miss Black Awareness in Fontana during the annual ceremony at the Cypress Center on Dec. 17. She was crowned by Mrs. California USA Tee Lee Sifn. Other members of the 2022-23 court are:. •...
Ephesians New Testament Church will hold revival Dec. 27-29

Ephesians New Testament Church will host “Three Days of Revival, Renewal, and Refreshment” on Dec. 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. nightly. The speaker will be Dr. Mary Ruffin of Greater New Faith Church No. 2 in Pomona. The revival will take place at the Ephesians New...
Inmate at West Valley Detention Center dies after suffering medical emergency following court appearance

An inmate at West Valley Detention Center died after suffering a medical emergency following a court appearance at the Victorville Courthouse, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Dec. 21, Jose Luis Quesada, a 51-year-old Victorville resident, was transported from the courthouse to Victor Valley Global Medical...
Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents

Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
Two vehicles collide in Fontana on Dec. 21; one motorist is arrested on DUI charges

One motorist was arrested on DUI charges after a collision between two vehicles in Fontana on Dec. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. At 11:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to an injury crash involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Police seek public's help in solving murder of man in Colton

Police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of a 24-year-old man in Colton earlier this year. Back on Oct. 2 at about 1 a.m., Colton Police Department officers responded to the 1400 block of North Bordwell Avenue regarding a homicide investigation. Officers arrived and found the...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Colton; suspect is arrested

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department. On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
