Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
triangletribune.com
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
What's safe now? WRAL Data Trackers surveyed doctors about travel, dining out, indoor crowds
It is evident from surging crowds at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that holiday travel has rebounded, but those at crowded gates, on planes and on public transportation are exposing themselves to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses going around now like the flu and RSV, and risk carrying those viruses to loved ones during a holiday visit.
Have labor shortages at NC’s nursing homes finally hit rock bottom?
The persistent staffing shortages at North Carolina’s nursing homes may have hit rock bottom.
NCSU researchers ‘shocked’ by college biology textbooks’ handling of climate change
Climate change may represent a crisis, but that isn’t how college biology textbooks depict it, according to a new study.
Duke Energy prepares for high heat demand, gives advice to cut heat costs
A lot of people will have their heaters on full blast as the temperatures get bitterly cold over the next few days.
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023
The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
cbs17
Duke Energy crews work to restore power to thousands in Triangle ahead of holiday weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people across the Triangle were without power Friday as strong winds knocked down trees and ripped down power lines. “The work we’re doing today, it’s repairing broken lines, broken poles, getting the power back up,” said Jeff Brooks, a spokesman with Duke Energy. “We’ve had particularly challenging conditions, we had all that rain yesterday that really softened the ground, and then these gusts that have hit 30, 40 miles per hour really brought down the big oaks that we have here in the Triangle.”
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day
Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day (and they are filling up fast) and meals to-go need...
cbs17
Durham, Raleigh communities gather to remember people who died experiencing homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of names were read aloud Wednesday evening. “We want to make sure that we celebrate them. To let everyone know that these individuals did have stories. They had goals and they had dreams,” said Frank Lawrence, center manager of the South Wilmington Street Center in Raleigh.
Durham's unarmed first response team makes big impact in first 6 months
An experimental response team hoping to save lives and help improve Durham's ability to respond to mental health crises is seeing positive early returns.
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur introduces African cuisine to the world, named Oprah’s Favorite Things
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Entrepreneur Jainaba Jenga is making it her mission to introduce African Cusine to the world. Jeng is originally from The Gambia, West Africa and moved to North Carolina more than two decades ago. Now, she is the founder of Raleigh-based Kitchens of Africa. The sauces...
11 Crumbl Cookies' franchises violate child labor regulations
A federal investigation into child labor violations by Crumbl Cookies franchises found 11 operators in six states allowed young employees to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations affecting 46 workers at Crumbl Cookies’...
Housing market 'scary' for first-time home buyers
Although there are new places being built in Raleigh, construction overall is slipping. New numbers show inventory is down 16 percent from this time last year.
WRAL
Will and Harold: Meet the valets who have served Angus Barn for a combined 40 years
The Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh is hopping this holiday season! And so are the valets who park the cars. Will and Harold have been parking them at the Angus Barn for a combined 40 years. The Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh is hopping this holiday season! And so are...
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
She is loved. North Carolina community, officials show out in parade for terminally-ill girl
There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for 3-year-old Jaielle.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Comments / 0