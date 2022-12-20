RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people across the Triangle were without power Friday as strong winds knocked down trees and ripped down power lines. “The work we’re doing today, it’s repairing broken lines, broken poles, getting the power back up,” said Jeff Brooks, a spokesman with Duke Energy. “We’ve had particularly challenging conditions, we had all that rain yesterday that really softened the ground, and then these gusts that have hit 30, 40 miles per hour really brought down the big oaks that we have here in the Triangle.”

