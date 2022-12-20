ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
Lidl confirms new Garner store opening in early 2023

The new Lidl in Garner, NC is in the final stages of construction and will be opening in early 2023. "We are putting the final touches on our Garner store and expect it to open in early 2023. As we set the grand opening date and have more to share, we will keep in close contact," a spokesperson for the company shared with WRAL on Dec. 23, 2022.
Duke Energy crews work to restore power to thousands in Triangle ahead of holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people across the Triangle were without power Friday as strong winds knocked down trees and ripped down power lines. “The work we’re doing today, it’s repairing broken lines, broken poles, getting the power back up,” said Jeff Brooks, a spokesman with Duke Energy. “We’ve had particularly challenging conditions, we had all that rain yesterday that really softened the ground, and then these gusts that have hit 30, 40 miles per hour really brought down the big oaks that we have here in the Triangle.”
List of Triangle restaurants open Christmas Day

Photos courtesy The Fresh Market. Multiple Triangle area restaurants are open on Christmas Day including dine-in and take-out options. These meals and offers are only valid at participating locations. Keep in mind that many restaurants require reservations for Christmas Day (and they are filling up fast) and meals to-go need...
11 Crumbl Cookies' franchises violate child labor regulations

A federal investigation into child labor violations by Crumbl Cookies franchises found 11 operators in six states allowed young employees to work more than the law permits or in hazardous or prohibited occupations. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found violations affecting 46 workers at Crumbl Cookies’...
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
