Pro-life group responds to news of telemedicine abortions in Kansas
WICHITA —The abortion industry in Kansas announced Tuesday it has begun administering chemical abortions through telemedicine. “True to form, the abortion industry is once again putting its own profits and convenience ahead of safeguards for the health of women and girls,” said Danielle Underwood, KFL Director of Communications in a media release from the organization.
Company: Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of a pipeline that spilled about 14,000 bathtubs' worth of heavy crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek said Friday that it has permission from U.S. government regulators to reopen the repaired segment where the rupture occurred. Canada-based TC Energy did not say...
Schmidt addresses Title 42 as it remains in effect, for now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt admits that the Title 42 pandemic mechanism to control immigration isn't the preferred way to handle the issue. "The concept isn't hard," Schmidt said. "You want to have robust immigration into the country, we're a nation of immigrants. We need labor, especially in many parts of Kansas. We need people. But, you want to control who is coming in and make policy choices on how many people can come, when they can come, what purposes they can come, who can come, as opposed to flinging open the door and saying whoever gets across the border is allowed in."
Pompeo to speak at Kansas Chamber dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Chamber on Wednesday announced that former United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will be the keynote speaker of the statewide advocacy organization’s 2023 Annual Dinner. Presenting this year’s annual meeting is online retail and web service provider, Amazon. Pompeo served as...
🎙 📰 Eagle Media Sports for Thursday Morning
HUTCHINSON, Kan.: (Transcript from KWBW Sports) 7:10am on BW Radio, time to turn to sports,. Lots of hardwood action as the Division one schools in Kansas ramping up their pre-Christmas schedules. We'll start with the men. For the Jayhawks side, they are going to be hosting a Harvard today as they'll have that game at 6:00 tonight. The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on ESPN. KU is 10 and 1, Harvard is 8 and 4. As for the KU women, the number 28 team in the land played the third triple overtime in program history Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is a first of the year for the Jayhawks. They are 10 and 1 at the conclusion of non-conference play.
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general's office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
Kansas man dies, 2 injured after rollover crash
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo.—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11a.m. Friday in Shannon County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by Krishi V. Panchal, 20, Wichita, was eastbound on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona. The the car traveled off the...
Title work issues continue at Treasurer's office
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz said they are having problems with the computer program at their office and cannot process any title work. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the computer problems in Topeka were not resolved. Reno County is closed on Friday and Monday in observance...
🏀 MBB: Shockers host Texas Southern
WICHITA, Kan.—Wichita State wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule Thursday night against Texas Southern. TSU has represented the SWAC in six of the last eight NCAA tournaments. The Tigers dispatched A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2022 First Four. TSU (3-8) has played the nation's fourth-toughest schedule, per NCAA...
Hutch Clinic dealing with computer issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic acknowledged on social media Wednesday night that it had problems with its computer system that includes patient charts, lab orders, X-rays, medical history and contact information during the day Wednesday. The Clinic has already closed for Thursday. They sent out an email giving...
Chaplains to feed first responders Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The chaplains for law enforcement and the fire department in Hutchinson are going to feed those they serve on Christmas Day. "Partnering with Elliott Mortuary and Hog Wild, we're going to feed all first responders who are on duty Christmas Day and who are serving our community," said Chaplain Richard Haley. "We're going to take meals to some and then some are going to come to our church and pick them up there."
Steward: Gas prices down from last year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas knows that for the over 1 million Kansans estimated to do their year end holiday travel by car in 2022, they'll pay less at the pump than they did last year at this time. "The average today in Kansas is $2.76...
Slick conditions on bridges and overpasses Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Freezing fog has made the trees beautiful across central Kansas, but according to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, "Elevated roadways across the county are slick and we are working multiple accidents," the office said. "If you must be out drive for the conditions and slow down!"
DA: Wichita Wind Surge donates hidden fee proceeds to charities
WICHITA —On April 4, the Consumer Protection Division of the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium, according to a statement from the district attorney's office. During the investigation the district attorney's...
Baby chimp who made national headlines dies at Kan. zoo
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A popular baby chimp born in mid-November at The Sedgwick County Zoo died Thursday morning. According to a statement from the zoo, "Friends, our hearts are broken. It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Kucheza, 5-week-old chimpanzee."
Friday accident sends one to hospital
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — An accident Friday morning sent one person to the hospital. According to official reports, the Reno County Sheriff's Office responded to Yoder Road and Eales Road South of Highway 50 Friday morning just after 11 a.m., where 43-year-old Anna Stach was traveling south on Yoder Rd in her 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Stach hit a patch of ice causing her to lose control striking the northbound guardrail. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times before coming to rest on the roof.
Moran votes to advance $1.7T budget bill; millions to lose Medicaid
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. Thirteen GOP Senators including Kansas Senior Senator Jerry Moran voted Tuesday night to proceed with...
Fast is new Cosmosphere board member
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Cosmosphere announced on Dec. 21, Greg Fast, a local business owner and Hutchinson City Council member, will join Cosmosphere’s Governing Board in January as the City Representative. Fast started a lawn care business in Hutchinson twenty-five years ago and has been active in investing...
Youth Services kids to get Christmas, thanks to FOP
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — Hutchinson Police FOP Lodge #7 and Reno County Deputy Sheriff FOP Lodge #18 gave a matching donation of $1,000 each to Reno County Youth Services Thursday. Each youth in the shelter will receive a $100 gift card for Christmas. "We appreciate the $2,000 in gift...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
