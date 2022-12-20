Read full article on original website
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors
Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
From Hoka to Brooks, Shop These Podiatrist-Approved, Best-Selling Sneaker Deals at the Zappos Year-End Sale
I love receiving fun statement shoes or a comfy pair of slippers as a gift. However, when it comes to shopping for supportive everyday shoes, I have found that it needs to be a journey between me, myself, and I (and occasionally a really helpful article or enthusiastic salesperson). Because I live in a walkable city and love to exercise, I am always looking to snag a deal on my next pair of sneakers, knowing I will inevitably have to replace my current pair.
These Are the Only Shoes You Should Be Wearing to Zumba, According to Zumba Instructors
If you’re dancing your way into winter by taking up Zumba, you’re not alone. This Latin-dance inspired workout has grown exponentially in popularity over the last few years, according to the American Council on Exercise. And what's awesome is that the workout barely requires any special equipment. Simply throw on comfy clothes you feel confident in, that allow you to move and groove in, and you’re good to go. But the footwear might trip you up. Literally—unless you have the right shoes.
What Shoes To Wear Hiking When You Don’t Have Hiking Boots, According to a Hiking Podiatrist
Living in New York City, I don't have many opportunities to go hiking—unless you count climbing the stairs out of the subway. But I recently spent a week in Los Angeles where hitting the trails with friends was on the agenda. Since I planned on packing only a carry-on, this posed a bit of a conundrum: I didn't want to give up precious suitcase space for a pair of hiking boots and a pair of cross-trainers, which I'd need for indoor workouts and just day to day.
Wear, Reuse, Recycle: How to Make Your Running Shoe Lifecycle More Eco-Friendly
For runners, there’s nothing more invigorating than lacing up your sneakers and heading outside to enjoy pounding the pavement with the great outdoors as your backdrop. But while you’re taking in the epic scenery, there’s something important to consider: Are your running shoes impacting the environment you love so much?
Yes, You Need Different Running Shoes in the Winter. Here Are 5 Podiatrist-Recommended Pairs
Running in the winter is undeniably challenging. Between the short hours of daylight and the bitterly cold temperatures, just getting yourself out the door can be a feat in itself. Add in the potential hazards and increased physical demand of running on snow or ice, and it's clear that winter...
Supergoop’s Latest Launch Combines Two of the Most Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients for the First Time Ever
When you think of daytime skincare, you likely imagine hydrating, brightening, and protective formulas infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramides. What you likely don’t think of is retinol. The reason? For as long as we can remember, retinol has been dubbed a nighttime-only ingredient because it purportedly makes skin more sensitive to UV light. But bioretinol—a plant-based retinol alternative—exists to help you avoid this very issue, and Supergoop! Is harnessing its benefits for the latest version of its fan-favorite Daily Dose Serum.
This Workout Shows Why Strength and Mobility Training Go Together Like PB&J
Our workouts are so often segmented and separated: There are stretch sessions, strength workouts, mobility routines, and cardio days. But really, these components are all part of the same system that keeps our body strong and healthy. Why don’t we combine them more often?. Strength training and mobility go...
Packable Puffer Jackets Take the Stress Out of Winter Travel—Here Are 10 That Take Up Almost No Space in Your Carry-On
While there's certainly a lot to love about traveling during this time of year (like the joyful anticipation of the holidays and the beauty of impending snow fall to name a few), I think we can all agree that packing for a winter vacation can be a total nightmare. Especially if you're a carry-on only type of traveler, finding space for all of the warming layers that winter weather requires is a real strategy game. You can fold, roll, and compress all you like, but the harsh reality is that sweaters, coats, and all of your winter gear takes up space—and lots of it. So that you don't have to lug your puffer coat around the airport and plane, we found packable puffer jackets that don't take up much space in your luggage. That's right—you can have your puffer and pack it, too.
The Holy Grail of Products Jennifer Garner Swears By for Her New Short Haircut
Time and time again, we look to Jennifer Garner for inspiration—be it functional essentials like her "mom road trip bag" or super comfortable kicks (she's never led us astray). So, when Garner recently posted on Instagram that she chopped all of her hair off, of course we immediately booked it to the hair salon. The actress and entrepreneur makes a solid case for a chic, collarbone-length bob that's probably easier to style in the morning—if you know what you're doing.
The Best-of-the-Best Skin-Care Advice Dermatologists Gave Us in 2022
Skin care "advice" is everywhere and comes from everyone. But we know that not all the information out there is factual, and the sources aren't always trustworthy—which is why we constantly turn to dermatologists to get their expert-backed insight. And this year, they gave us some amazing tips. For...
Professional Hair Colorists Say Brunettes With Highlights Need To Use Blue Shampoo, Not Purple—So I Tried It
Purple shampoo is a blonde's best friend. The violet formulas work to neutralize yellow tones to leave strands looking whiter and brighter, and most stylists consider them a non-negotiable for maintaining your color between appointments. As a natural brunette with golden highlights, I've always assumed that just like my blonde friends, I too should be treating my strands to a regular lavender lather. But after my most recent appointment at Rob Petoom Salon in Brooklyn, I learned that there's an even better type of toning shampoo that I should turn to keep my balayage bright.
I Washed My Face With Rice Water for a Week, and It Made My Rough, Dry Skin Feel Softer and More Hydrated
As a person who consumes rice multiple times a week, I've always felt it was wasteful to dump the remaining water after rinsing (for context: I soak my rice in water before cooking). The TikTok gods must have heard me because after cooking a fresh batch of white rice, Skya's (@skyasghiblicafe) viral TikTok video popped on my "For You" page. In it, Skya pours the remaining rice water into a bowl and pats it on her face and neck, a hack she learned from her Korean grandma. While Skya didn't specify the benefits, other TikTokers have spoken highly of rice water, mentioning that it smooths skin, minimizes pores, and reduces the appearance of red marks.
The Key to a ‘Time Under Tension’ Workout That Won’t Stress Your Joints? Resistance Bands
You don’t have to pick up something heavy to get a great strength workout. Yes, there are always bodyweight exercises, like push-ups or lunges, that will challenge your muscles. But one way to take it up a notch, protect your joints, and have a workout tool you can throw in a suitcase, is by using resistance bands.
‘Hot Girl Walks’ Are Now Officially a Workout Class
When we rounded up all the things we learned about the benefits of walking this time last year, we couldn't have predicted the way social media influencers would popularize putting one foot in front of the other in 2022, but here we are. At this point, Tinx's rich mom walks (#RMW), Mia Lind’s hot girl walks, Allie Bennett's treadmill strut workouts, and Lauren Giraldo's 12-3-30 workout (phew) have generated thousands of hashtags and millions of views across TikTok and Instagram. On Google, searches for "12-3-30 workout" went up 350 percent over the past 12 months, while those for "hot girl walks" increased by over 5,000 percent!
‘I’ve Been a Dermatologist for 20 Years—Here’s Why Glycerin Is the Unsung Hero of Winter Skin Hydration’
Time and time again, we hear that hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and squalane are the MVPs of winter skin care. And, yes, these ingredients are fabulous, but there's another hydrating active that may not be on your radar, but absolutely should be. Enter: glycerin. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, it's the unsung hero of winter skin care.
Haley Lu Richardson’s Nourishing and Ultra Dewy Cream Blush Is Our New Go-To for Winter
First thing's first: This post is spoiler-free, don’t worry. Yes, we’re talking about one of the stars of HBO’s buzziest show, White Lotus, but we won’t be spoiling any details from the actual show or the season finale that just aired last Sunday night. What we will be revealing, however, is the beauty products Haley Lu Richardson swears by, specifically the cream blush her makeup artist loves to use on her.
Spending Just 5 Minutes on Your ‘Foot Core’ Can Stabilize Your Body From the Ground Up
Pretty much anyone who's ever stepped inside a gym has been told how important it is to strengthen your abdominal core. But there’s another core you should be paying (maybe even more) attention to: your foot core. That’s the argument that Christopher MacDougall and Eric Orton make in their...
More People Searched ‘Push’ and ‘Pull’ Workouts on Google in 2022. Here’s What To Know About This Functional Training Method
Strength training is all the rage these days, and for good reason: In addition to making your functional movements like carrying grocery bags or going up and down stairs easier to do, it has multiple health benefits, like stronger bones, better mobility, a healthier heart, and more. But people aren’t...
