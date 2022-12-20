ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Travis Williams reveals stunning opinion regarding the 2020 Arkansas game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqhrO_0jp99tzw00

The Sam Pittman era at Arkansas started on a sour note in 2020.

The Razorbacks had lost four straight games to Auburn and were close to snapping the frustrating streak during the opening weekend of the 2020 season at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Trailing Arkansas, 28-27, with 0:28 seconds remaining in the game, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix took a snap under center in an effort to clock the football. However, Nix fumbled the snap. Once recovered, Nix turned to his right and slammed the football into the ground. The ball was recovered by Arkansas, but an official ruled that Nix would instead be called for intentional grounding.

A few plays later, Anders Carlson kicked a 39-yard field goal to put Auburn ahead, 30-28, and to secure the win.

The official’s decision is still a hot-button topic with Razorbacks’ fans, even three seasons later. On Tuesday, a member of Auburn’s 2020 staff weighed in on the call.

travis williams, who was introduced as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator on Monday, was a guest on the “Razorback Daily” podcast from Hogs Plus.

Host Quinn Grovey brought up the game to Williams, specifically the play with Nix. Williams interjected by sharing his opinion of the controversial call.

“Now, that was a fumble,” Williams laughed.

Following the call, Williams shared details of the conversation that he had with Nix, admittedly hoping that the Tigers would keep the football.

“I was on the other sideline and I said, ‘Bo, I hope the refs mess this up because that was a fumble’.”

The show’s other host, Matt Zimmerman, recalled the moment that the play took place from his seat in the broadcast booth by saying “we were madder than heck. We were mad!”

To listen to the full podcast episode, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestofarkansassports.com

What Hogs’ Newest Transfer Addition Brings On and Off the Field

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team announced a late addition to its 2023 signing class Thursday night, successfully flipping linebacker transfer Antonio Grier from UCF. After a standout career at South Florida, Grier had been set to flip sides of the War on I-4 rivalry by going from Tampa...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
GRAVETTE, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center

Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
SPRINGDALE, AR
ktalnews.com

Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs

Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
HINDSVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

193K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy