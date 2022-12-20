Read full article on original website
AMA
Congress must stop the 4.5% Medicare pay cut—the whole 4.5% cut
More than 150 organizations representing over 1 million physicians and other health care clinicians are strongly urging Congress to take action to prevent the entirety of the 4.5% cut in Medicare physician pay rates that is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Your powerful ally. The AMA amplifies physicians'...
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
AMA
Medicare physician payment schedule
The CY 2023 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule Final Rule updates payment policies and rates as well as other provisions for services offered on or after Jan. 1, 2023, under the Medicare Physician Payment Schedule. The AMA provides final rule summary (PDF) of the 2023 Medicare Physician Payment Schedule and Quality...
ajmc.com
Contributor: To Protect Patient Access, Congress Must Block Medicare Physician Payment Cuts
Impending cuts to Medicare physician services could have an overwhelmingly negative impact on millions of older patients and individuals with disabilities across the country. The final 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule recently announced by CMS includes a roughly 4.5% cut to physician payments. This would not only undermine physician practices nationwide but also threaten access to timely care for Medicare beneficiaries.
Are Americans Getting $3,600 Payments in 2023? Update on Congress' Plan
Democratic lawmakers pushed hard for an extension to the expanded child tax credit in the omnibus spending bill.
Drug shortage swells to national emergency, forcing doctors to find new ways to treat patients
Drug shortages, which have become a harsh reality in the U.S., could continue for at least another year, according to New York City-based emergency room physician Dr. Robert Glatter.
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing Medicaid in the spring under provision tucked inside $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
MedicalXpress
Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants
A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Roll Call Online
Older adults face Medicare hurdles for substance use treatment
For the staff at the Senior Recovery Center in Maplewood, Minn., helping older adults overcome substance use disorders is a calling, said Christine Martinek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor there. But it’s a more challenging calling when the adults who need treatment are on Medicare. “Every day, I...
Health care workers treating each other ‘disrespectfully’ on the rise
Some bullies wear white coats, new research reveals. While health care workers aim to treat their patients with compassion, empathy and respect, a significant number don’t follow those same ideals when working with each other, according to an article published recently by Massachusetts General Hospital. Christine Porath, Ph.D, an expert in unprofessional workplace behavior who’s quoted in the article, told Fox News Digital this week that based on her research, “Too many health care workers and physicians are treated disrespectfully.” And “we’ve found that the majority don’t report it, often out of a sense of fear or hopelessness,” she added. Porath has studied disrespectful behavior at...
Congress’ leadership needed to stabilize an overwhelmed patient care system
During my shift today as a Hospitalist at a Central Coast California hospital, I heard my second “Code ED” overhead alert in less than five hours. “Code ED” means the doctors and nurses in the emergency room need assistance from other areas of the hospital to help care for patients. Before the pandemic it was…
CNET
8 Tips for Finding Affordable Health Care Without Insurance
While having at least some medical insurance is recommended for everyone, it can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it. What's more, navigating the health insurance marketplace may feel totally chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% (PDF) of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Washington Examiner
The welfare state is out of control, new study shows
A massive labor shortage continues to hamstring the economy, with millions more empty jobs than unemployed job-seekers. All the while, millions of people remain on the sidelines, with the labor force participation rate significantly below the pre-pandemic norm. Why are so many potential workers sitting idle while jobs need to be filled?
AMA
Medical societies unite in opposition to pending Medicare cuts
CHICAGO — In a letter (PDF) to congressional leaders, the American Medical Association (AMA) and every state medical society are telling Congress that any cut to Medicare payments will “undermine Medicare’s ability to deliver on its promises to seniors.”. The letter comes as Congress faces a Jan....
Former Sarasota pain doctor sentenced for health care conspiracy, receiving kickbacks
A former Sarasota pain doctor was sentenced Thursday in federal court for conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes in exchange for prescribing a medical fentanyl spray, according to a news release. U.S. District Judge William H. Jung sentenced Dr. Steven Chun, 59, to three years and six months...
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid eligibility reevaluations could begin in April
Congress' omnibus legislation to fund the government through September will allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023, The Washington Post reported Dec. 20. The process to roll back the pandemic-era rule that prevented states from booting people from the program comes with guardrails, according to the report....
MedicalXpress
No advantage to Medicare Advantage seen in heart attack survival
Nearly half of Americans with Medicare now get their health insurance coverage through a private company that takes part in the federal government's Medicare Advantage program. But choosing one of these plans doesn't give as much of an advantage over traditional Medicare as it once did, a new study shows—at...
AMA
As end-of-life care grows more complex, start here to study up
End-of-life care is complex and challenging for patients and health professionals alike. Hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and community sites often have differing definitions and protocols, meaning there is no seamless way to transfer patients from one setting to another. In addition, many physicians lack access to resources to support them in making informed decisions to help their patients.
