(Above, Clockwise L to R) Danville Election Commission Attorney John Beardsley, DEC Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, Barb Bailey, Dave Ryan, and Tom Mellen. Wednesday afternoon’s (Dec 21) Danville Election Commission hearing, held in the Vermilion County Board Committee Room, was literally a double-header of ballot issues with two different plots. In the first half, hopeful mayoral challenger Jacob Lane was officially voted off the 2023 Consolidated Election ballot by the Danville Election Commission’s Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, and Barb Bailey; on the basis that, agreeing with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr’s objection; he did not have enough valid signatures on his filing petition because some were not registered to vote and some were from outside of the Danville City Limits.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO