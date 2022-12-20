Read full article on original website
Related
Local food bank has a change in leadership
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local food pantry that makes a difference in the lives of many in Vigo County has new leadership. Sister Joseph Fillenwarth has been the director of the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute for more than 16 years. On Thursday, she handed that leadership role to sister Maureen […]
City of Champaign employees raise over $90,000 for community
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is working with United Way and giving back to non-profits. This year, city employees raised more than $92,300 for dozens of nonprofits, all in two weeks. That’s a 14% increase from last year’s numbers and the third-highest amount on record. Jennifer Bannon, the Assistant City Attorney, said […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville’s Got Talent Auditions! (Coming in January)
Danville, December 21, 2022 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Audition for Danville’s Got Talent! Performers will need to be on site a few...
wamwamfm.com
James Lee “Jimmy” Christenberry
James Lee “Jimmy” Christenberry, 53, passed away December 15, 2022. He was born in Danville, Illinois, on May 11, 1969, to Frank, Sr. and Mary (Lents) Christenberry. Jimmy loved spending time at the river. He enjoyed fishing and loved music and singing. He attended the United Methodist Church and the West End Chapel.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC to be Closed Thursday, December 22nd
Expected harsh weather conditions have prompted Danville Area Community College to announce the college will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. No decision has been made yet on whether the college will also be closed on Friday. Students and employees are being told they should monitor their DACC email,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Illiana Health Care Program Offers Virtual Assistance for LGBTQ Veterans
VA Illiana Health Care Local Recovery Coordinator Stephanie Brown joined Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program this week to talk about the VA’s Telepride program. This region wide VA program is meant to assist LGBTQ Veterans, with ongoing ten week virtual sessions on their home computers or cell phones. As Stephanie Brown explained, it’s meant to help assist these Veterans on their recovery, such as from behavioral health or other ailments, no matter where they may be on that recovery journey.
Urbana restaurants feature Christmas trees from around the world
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of volunteers in Urbana are bringing Christmas trees from around the world a little closer to home. Kanittha Fay is leading Trees from Around the World, a project to place a Christmas tree from different countries in restaurants around Urbana to showcase the diverse community. The trees’ restaurant locations […]
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Some Champaign landlords limit use of vouchers as income, meaning it’s harder for low-income families to rent; But Urbana landlords accept vouchers
Champaign landlords are reluctant to consider federal housing vouchers as income, prompting many to not accept vouchers — but Urbana’s laws protect tenants from discrimination like that, housing officials said. Families living in Urbana can have their federal housing vouchers for rent counted as a source of income,...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
WCIA
Champaign community provides help from extreme cold weather
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Freezing temperatures, drifting snow and gusts of wind could impact your cars and homes and holiday travel plans. People are feeling the effects of the cold weather, and Champaign is no different. “I don’t have heat in my car at the moment,” said Andy...
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton aldermen hear concerns, support for license plate readers
PAXTON — After hearing last week from residents both in favor and against the Paxton Police Department’s proposal to add license-plate-reading cameras to main roads on the edges of town, city council members said they appreciated the public feedback and will certainly consider it when they decide amongst themselves whether to sign off on the plan next month.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Ballot Issues: Jacob Lane to Sue, Jakob Dazey Victim of Major Mistake
(Above, Clockwise L to R) Danville Election Commission Attorney John Beardsley, DEC Executive Director Sandy Delhaye, Barb Bailey, Dave Ryan, and Tom Mellen. Wednesday afternoon’s (Dec 21) Danville Election Commission hearing, held in the Vermilion County Board Committee Room, was literally a double-header of ballot issues with two different plots. In the first half, hopeful mayoral challenger Jacob Lane was officially voted off the 2023 Consolidated Election ballot by the Danville Election Commission’s Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, and Barb Bailey; on the basis that, agreeing with Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr’s objection; he did not have enough valid signatures on his filing petition because some were not registered to vote and some were from outside of the Danville City Limits.
chambanamoms.com
New Mexican Bakery Panaderia San Miguel Opens in Urbana
Any town in Mexico will always have a panaderia, no matter what. It is a cultural ritual to have coffee and sweet bread everyday for breakfast, a simple, quick, easy and delicious tradition that has been going on for hundreds of years. Even though wheat was not native to Mexico,...
Urbana Fire Department prepares for cold winter conditions
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to winter storms, the Urbana Fire Department knows it’s the extra time spent preparing for the wintry conditions that make the difference. Andy Stewart with the Urbana Fire Department Stewart said they take the wintry conditions seriously, “we train every single day because of the passion we bring […]
Crews battle the elements at two house fires in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are on the scene of two house fires tonight. Crews are working in frigid temperatures and fighting strong winds as they work to put out the flames. One of the fires is at a home on South 5th Street, close to Route 9. The house was fully engulfed when our crews arrived […]
Comments / 1